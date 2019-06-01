‘Teen Mom’ Star Amber Portwood Wants Second Baby With Boyfriend Andrew Glennon

Amber Portwood is ready to expand her family with boyfriend Andrew Glennon. The Teen Mom OG star told Us Weekly that she would feel totally comfortable having more kids with her beau at this stage in their relationship.

While the MTV personality didn’t say that they’re actively trying for another child, she did said she “wouldn’t be mad” if it happened for them again. Portwood, 29, told Us Weekly that she’s sure Glennon is her “soulmate” and she doesn’t want to wait to experience a full life with him by her side.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“If that happened, I wouldn’t be mad … There are so many things I would do differently with Andrew. I wouldn’t wait to get married. I wouldn’t wait for anything! He’s my soulmate and he’s a beautiful person,” the reality TV star gushed.

“I don’t see anybody else I could even, like, mesh with after him. I might have another kid with him,” Portwood added.

The couple is not engaged yet, as Portwood told Us “that’s up to Andrew!” She is hopeful, however, that things will progress. She told the outlet Glennon is “that guy that you don’t want to lose out on.”

“Honestly, I feel like it was meant to be, the way that how we met. It was just beautiful,” she said.

Portwood and Glennon welcomed their first child, a baby boy named James, in May 2018, according to E! Online. She tweeted, “he’s coming,” on May 7, and her son arrived the following day. Portwood announced her pregnancy in November 2018, the outlet reported, revealing that she was expecting a baby boy.

Throughout her pregnancy, she shared updates with fans, including several bump photos.

Shortly after Portwood announced that she was pregnant, an insider told E! that she was “feeling good,” but struggling with “a lot of morning sickness.” A month after the announcement, another insider told E! Online Leah, Portwood’s older child, was excited about the baby’s arrival.

“Leah knows about the baby and is excited,” the source said. “She can’t wait to be a big sister.”

Portwood shares Leah with ex-boyfriend Gary Shirley. The couple documented their pregnancy, and their rocky relationship, on MTV’s 16 & Pregnant. They’ve had their ups and downs, but are finally in a good place. Shirley has moved on, and is married with a child of his own, and he and Portwood have a good co-parenting relationship. They continue to appear together on Teen Mom OG, and will be featured in the upcoming season.

Teen Mom OG premieres on MTV Monday, June 10 at 10 p.m. ET.