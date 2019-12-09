‘Teen Mom’ Alum Mackenzie McKee Thanks Father Amid Mother Angie Douthit’s Cancer Battle

It’s been a trying time for Mackenzie McKee and her family amid her mother’s battle with cancer. The Teen Mom OG star shared recently that her mom was hospitalized following a scary turn in her cancer battle in an Instagram post. Angie Douthit was diagnosed with brain and lung cancer back in January of 2018. Throughout her entire fight, McKee has continually shared her love with her family and the way they’ve gone through the difficult time together.

On Sunday, McKee gave a shoutout to her father for always being by her mother’s side. “Daddy, you are such a wonderful man,” she captioned a series of photos, with one of them being of her dad kissing her hand by her mom’s hospital bed side. “Thank you for loving her so fiercely since you were a young boy.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

In a previous Teen Mom reunion, McKee spoke on her parent’s bond and how they’ve set the bar high for her future relationships.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mackenzie Mckee (@mackenziemckee) on Dec 7, 2019 at 10:00am PST

“They’ve been my favorite love story my entire life,” she shared. “I’ve always wanted a guy to love me like my dad loves my mom my whole life.”

In the initial post that revealed that the Teem Mom alum’s mother was back in the hospital, Douthit spoke about her “interesting day.”

As you pray today for momma @angiedouthit please pray that she not be in pain anymore. Everything hurts right now and she is miserable — Mackenzie McKee (@DouthitKenzie) December 6, 2019

“I woke up to get ready for work but I couldn’t really walk and I found myself throwing up. So I took a bath, layed (sic) back down, and called my boss to tell them I’d be late. The next thing I know I’m waking up trying to find my phone. I called my Dr who said to get to ER quicky,” she continued. “I called Brad to come and get me, since I couldn’t walk and I saw 2 or 3 of everything.

“But it’s ok. God already knew it was going to happen and He already knew that I was going to desperately need Him today. I’ve had to close my eyes all day because everything was double and wavy. By keeping my eyes closed I spent the day praying and listening.”

McKee first rose to fame in MTV’s 16 and Pregnant before joining Teen Mom 3 in 2018.