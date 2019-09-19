‘Teen Mom’ Alum Farrah Abraham Wishes Jenelle Evans ‘All the Best’ Following Feud

Jenelle Evans and Farrah Abraham have officially squashed their feud after the Teen Mom OG alum attended the fired Teen Mom 2 star’s JE Cosmetics launch last week during New York Fashion Week. Abraham has apparently had a change of heart from the things she’s said about Evans in the past few months as the former MTV star temporarily lost custody of her kids and was removed from the show after husband David Eason’s admission that he shot and killed the family dog.

In a new interview with TMZ, Abraham revealed the two were able to make up, saying, “I think Jenelle just recognizes that others have concerns for her and her kids.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We actually never reached out to one another. If I’m invited to something of hers, I show my support,” Abraham continued. “But I think we understand the hardships of motherhood, and she’s doing great. Honestly I stay focused, I wish her all the best with her eyebrow kit and her makeup line, and that’s just where we’re staying focused.

Abraham had different feelings in July, telling TMZ when asked about police’s assertion that the dog killing case with Evans’ husband Eason was nothing more than a publicity stunt.

“No, that’s not a publicity stunt to kill an animal, and she should not be with a man who’s like that,” she said at the time. “And for her to choose a horrible man over her kids, she’s a failure as a mom. … I don’t think any woman who chooses a man and abuse over her children is in the right state of mind to have kids.”

She also accused Evans of choosing a “bad relationship” over her kids.

“I feel really awful for her kids for that,” she continued. “I do wish Jenelle all the best, but again, she’s making all the wrong choices. Like, she shouldn’t stand with a man who shoots dogs … I think everybody on the earth would not stay with David. A woman of value would not stay with a man who’s like that. So, I’m teaching my daughter better and we’re living our lives.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Shutterstock