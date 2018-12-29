‘Teen Mom’ Alum Farrah Abraham Marks 10th Anniversary of Ex-Boyfriend Derek Underwood’s Death

Farrah Abraham paid tribute to her ex-boyfriend Derek Underwood, who died 10 years ago Friday.

The former Teen Mom OG cast member marks Dec. 28 each year with special activities and posts about Underwood, who is the father of Abraham’s daughter Sophia. The 10th anniversary of his death, which was caused by a car accident, was no different, with the social media influencer posting photos with Underwood and Sophia’s visit with her grandparents.

“These last couple of days have been some of the best days in my life , today is the 10th Anniversary of Sophia’s Father, Derek Underwood, the love of my life’s car accident 12/28/2008 that changed my life forever,” Abraham wrote. “Seeing Sophia spend the night at her dads parents house.”

On top of this photo set, she also posted a video meant to commemorate Underwood and archive the family’s memories of him.

In the clip, Abraham is shown discussing Underwood with his parents and Sophia. They discuss their reactions to the news that Abraham was pregnant Sophia, as well as how they found out about his death, which occurred before Sophia was born.

After sharing these memories, footage of Underwood’s grave site is shown. Flowers and written messages appear near the headstone. That segment then segues to a slideshow of photos that show Abraham and Sophia with the Underwood family.

This cemetery visit is an annual tradition for the mother and daughter, with Abraham also marking the 2017 visit with a heartfelt post.

“December 28th comes every year when we review all of our love, great memories, share stories and know how special Derek was and how all the special and highly favored charisma passed on to Sophia,” Abraham wrote. “This past year Sophia was bullied for not having a father at her old public school, I thought why would any child not understand that’s out of ones control and no one would ask for that, in a world full of ignorance and wrong doing I’m happy to say my daughter knows her truth and has strength in that beyond the ignorance.”

She added, “Thank you Daddy Derek for always watching over us and this year we’re at peace and happy with the loving support of family who live by this.”

Photo Credit: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images