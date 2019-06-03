‘Teen Mom OG’ Cast Sounds off on Bristol Palin Replacement

The longtime Teen Mom OG stars have had enough of cast changes. With Bristol Palin quitting after only one season, the other stars are not hoping to bring in any new personalities.

When asked if they wanted Palin replaced, Amber Portwood quickly told Us Weekly, “No, we’re good.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“No new friends,” Maci Bookout chimed in.

“No, I’m good with just four,” Catelynn Lowell added.

Last season, MTV hoped to fill the void left by Farrah Abraham with two new stars, Palin and Cheyenne Floyd. While Floyd did not have trouble becoming friends with the three Teen Mom veterans, Palin openly complained about how the show portrayed her and her family.

Palin complained the show often focused on her arguments with ex-husband Dakota Meyer instead of her raising her children and starting a real estate career. In December 2018, she called out the show for not showing the truth of her life.

“[MTV] doesn’t want to talk about faith, show work ethic, or juggling three kids alone, they don’t want to show the humble process of starting over after a divorce, building a career, or any real-life issues,” she complained. “All they want with my little segment each week is some fake fill-in Farrah Abraham/Jerry Springer BS, and it’s simply not true.”

In April, she made her final decision, writing, “Teen Mom OG wasn’t a fit for me, it took away my peace.. and honestly – my peace has a price tag that no one but God can afford. [Money] doesn’t impress me, I don’t entertain bs, and walking away from this show allows God to rebuild me (and my little fam) in the right direction… I have love for all the girls on the show, and wish them the best of luck in all their future endeavors!! xoxo, B.”

Palin’s experience with the show went south fast, but Floyd fit right in. She was already an MTV veteran, having appeared on the dating series Are You The One?.

“I don’t regret doing the show. I love having the opportunity to share my life and journey and hope that being vulnerable will help someone else,” Floyd told Us Weekly in April.

She later told the magazine, “I don’t think people thought that we would mesh so well, but I think we all went in and we’re [thinking], ‘No judgment, open minds, let’s get to know each other in a real organic way.’ I feel like we’ve done that.”

In another part of their pre-season Us Weekly interview, every remaining member of the cast admitted they thought about quitting at some point.

“We’re family. Even through the network, we’re family, and I’ve known these people for almost 11 years,” Portwood told the magazine. “Honestly, it’s like calling your aunt and saying, ‘Oh, I’m done. I’m not going to Christmas dinner.’ Then her talking you down and then you’re back in. It’s actually not what people think. It’s actually pretty good.”

Teen Mom OG Season 8 kicks off on Monday, June 10 at 9 p.m. ET.