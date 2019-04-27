Farrah Abraham Sounds off on Bristol Palin’s Exit From ‘Teen Mom OG’

Farrah Abraham is speaking out after Bristol Palin announced her exit from Teen Mom OG.

The former member of the MTV reality series’ main cast opened up about the subject during an appearance in New York City Thursday. Palin first joined the cast in the most recent season of the show as a replacement for Abraham after she exited the series.

“My thoughts on that are I am sure it was hard to bounce into a position where someone left after like 10 years and those are big shoes to fill,” the mother-of-one told InTouch.

Despite her sudden departure from Teen Mom OG, Farrah revealed she has let go of all animosity she had toward the reality show franchise.

“I really believe no one can fill and either you’re born to handle TV or you’re not, so, you know, I am here if MTV ever needs me, I just know we mended out relationships finally and I want to keep it in a happy place,” the Ex on the Beach alum added.

Since leaving the show, Abraham has not stopped working on different business endeavors, adding that she does not miss filming for the MTV series.

“For every opportunity you close, new ones open up,” she told the outlet.

Abraham’s message comes a few months after she threw shots at Palin for attempting to impersonate her on Teen Mom OG.

“It’s just like, ‘Oh, she’s trying to be me.’ It’s like, girlfriend, you could not pay me to want to be anything like you,” Bristol clapped back in an interview at the time. “Honestly. So no, I’m not trying to be like her.”

Everything changed in early April when Palin announced via Instagram her exit from the show after only one season, adding she was never happy with how the series portrayed her life.

“Teen Mom OG wasn’t a fit for me, it took away my peace.. and honestly – my peace has a price tag that no one but God can afford,” she captioned a still of her face from the show. “[Money] doesn’t impress me, I don’t entertain bs, and walking away from this show allows God to rebuild me (and my little fam) in the right direction.”

She did add that her beef with the show had nothing to do with her co-stars, Catelynn Lowell, Amber Portwood, Maci Bookout and Cheyenne Floyd, who she still has love for.

“I have love for all the girls on the show, and wish them the best of luck in all their future endeavors!! xoxo, B,” she ended the post.