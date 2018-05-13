‘Teen Mom 2’ Stars Jenelle Evans and Leah Messer Celebrate Mother’s Day With Their Kids

The Teen Mom 2 crew is celebrating Mother’s Day by spending quality time with their kids.

Cast member Jenelle Evans told PEOPLE ahead of Sunday that she was spending the holiday with her family of seven in the great outdoors.

“I will have all the kids with me (ALL five), including David’s son,” Evans, 26, said. “We are thinking about taking everyone on the boat and catch some catfish. The kids are pretty mad they weren’t with us last week for the 35-lb. catfish we caught last week.”

The couple had posted a photo of the monster catch on Instagram earlier in the week.

Evans and husband David Eason share daughter Ensley, 15 months, and she also is mother to Jace, 8, and Kaiser, 3, from previous relationships. Eason — who was fired by MTV in February after allegedly posting a series of homophobic tweets — has two other children.

Evans has been the subject of some intense drama recently, getting into an altercation with another driver in North Carolina this April, allegedly pulling a gun on the man she claimed was tailgating her while Jace was in the car. According to police reports, the man alleged that it was Evans who was the primary aggressor, and neither was charged in connection with the incident.

Teen Mom 2 personality Leah Messer also has special plans for the holiday, she told PEOPLE, with daughters Adalynn, 4, and twins Aleeah and Aliannah, 8.

“This is the eighth year that I’ve been blessed to celebrate Mother’s Day. Every year just keeps getting better!” she said. “The girls and I are going to celebrate all day with some fun activities and then we are heading to a nice dinner together tonight. I’m with my girls and the weather is beautiful, so I know it is going to be a wonderful day! Happy Mother’s Day to all the mommas out there.”

Earlier this month, she posted an adorable of her girls cuddling on Instagram and opened up about the rewards of being a mom.

“At the end of any busy stressful day, it’s moments like this that make it all worth it! 😭😍 This is how I found these two sleeping in my bed the other night.(with this song on repeat) My girls love each other so much♥️ Even if they were fighting an hour before falling asleep. 😂😂 Ali still hadn’t fallen asleep and moved to cuddle with me.

Castmate Chelsea Houska, who is currently expecting her third child, a little girl, with husband Cole DeBoer, also spent time with her extended family, posting a series of photos with her own mother, 8-year-old daughter Aubree and 1-year-old brother Watson.

“HAPPY MOTHERS DAY to my beautiful mama💕 and wishing the best day to all the other amazing mamas out there!” she captioned the slideshow.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

