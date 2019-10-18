‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer Hits Back at Trolls Over ‘Rude’ Photoshop Allegations

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer clapped back at trolls who accused her of using Photoshop on a photo of herself and her sister on vacation in Costa Rica. Messer called out the accusations as “rude,” denying that she used anything to digitally manipulate the photo. The allegations came after Messer admitted she reunited with ex-husband Jeremy Calvert last month.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ḻε@ℏ Ɖ@ẘƞ ♕✰ (@leahdawn92mtv) on Oct 16, 2019 at 7:15pm PDT

On Wednesday, Messer shared a photo of herself with her sister enjoying a break from reality, with the two standing almost knee-deep in water. A few fans thought Messer Photoshopped the image.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“God the photoshopping is horrible! Why even bother. I’m sure tons of people saw you in person on the trip,” one person wrote, adding an eye-roll emoji.

Messer would not let that comment go without a response.

“WTF you people are f– RUDE!” she wrote, reports InTouch Weekly. She added the hashtag “no Photoshop.”

Several other fans wondered why some people thought the photo was edited.

“Why tf is everyone saying the legs are photoshopped? They are standing in water,” one person pointed out.

“This photo does not look photoshop I don’t understand why people are saying that but even if it was who cares? Smh,” another wrote.

“When you leave your body natural and everyone [accuses] you of photoshopping,” another Instagram user wrote, adding a facepalm emoji.

On Thursday, Messer also shared a photo of her friends having fun together in Costa Rica. “Costa Rica has been amazing!! But I’m really missing my babies and all of my #16heaven family,” she wrote.

Messer, 27, has three daughters – 9-year-old twins Aliannah and Aleeah Grace Simms, from her relationship with Corey Simms; and Adalynn Calvert, 6, with Calvert. She was married to Simms from 2009 to 2011 and Calvert from 2011 to 2015. She also dated T.R. Dues and Jason Jordan.

After breaking up with Jordan earlier this year, Messer reunited with Calvert. In an episode last month, Messer admitted she really hooked up with Calvert after filming the previous season’s Teen Mom 2 reunion. Messer also told her sister, Victoria, she still talks to Calvert almost every day.

In an episode earlier this month, Messer’s twins saw flirty texts between their parents, leading to some confusion.

“Do I like Jeremy? I like Jeremy because it’s Ady’s dad. Do I like y’all’s dad? Do I think there is any possible relationship stuff? Honestly, I don’t know,” Messer told her daughters. “We’re going with the flow. Whatever happens, happens.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Getty Images