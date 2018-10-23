‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer Breaks Silence on Jason Jordan Breakup: ‘Just Not Meant to Be’

Leah Messer has broken her silence after news surfaced Tuesday that she and boyfriend Jason Jordan had called things off.

The Teen Mom 2 star took to Twitter to share a a quote about “protect[ing] your energy” by being able to “let go” and “speak up” amongst other things.

“Some things are meant to happen, just not meant to be,” she captioned the meme. “Some things are meant to come into your life, just not meant to stay.”

She also retweeted a quote attributed to Karen Salmansohn, which reads, “View your life with kindsight. Stop beating yourself up about things from the past. Instead of slapping your forehead and asking, ‘What was I thinking?’ breathe and ask yourself the kinder question, ‘What was I learning?’”

Messer, 26, and Jordan, 40, reportedly split after six months, Us Weekly reported Tuesday morning, with a source close to the MTV star saying, “It just wasn’t working. They’re just not a good fit.”

Despite the age gap, the two reportedly bonded over their children. Messer is mom to 8-year-old twin daughters Ali and Aleeah with ex-husband, Corey Simms and 5-year-old daughter Adalynn with ex-husband, Jeremy Calvert. Jordan has a 2-year-old son from a previous relationship.

It was Messer’s first public relationship since her split with Calvert, and she told Us Weekly earlier this month that it was more adult than her previous relationships.

“I think he’s definitely more mature than other guys that I’ve dated that are my age,” she said at the time, adding that Jordan’s role as a father was part of that designation. “It’s just a different responsibility, it’s a different life than someone that’s single…he’s a good dad…he’s an all around good person.”

It’s possible that fans of the Teen Mom franchise could hear more about the split on Messer’s new poscast, Life Reboot, which she just launched this month.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

