‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Says She’s ‘Ready to Be a Wife’

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is admitting that she is ready to be a wife when she opened up to her fans on Twitter.

I’m ready to be a wife & be w my best friend forever — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) September 17, 2019

She didn’t elaborate on whether she already has a lucky man picked out, but fans can confirm now that she’s more than ready to say “I do.”

Lowry opened up during the latest season of Teen Mom 2 saying she stopped the building process of her new home before it even started because she didn’t want to do it alone. She currently has three children, Isaac Elliot Rivera, Lux Russell Lowry and Lincoln Marshall Marroquin. She shares Lux with ex Chris Lopez, Isaac with ex Jo Rivera and Lincoln with ex Javi Marroquin. Although she has her hands full, she opened up in an episode of Coffee Convos podcast on the Wave Podcast Network that fostering children may be in her future.

“I was having a conversation with somebody else and I just think that I want more kids, but whether I carry them on my own or not is not important to me,” she confessed to her co-host Lindsie Chrisley. “I’ve done it three times and I just, I really could picture myself maybe fostering siblings at that to keep them and then keep them together. And then hopefully the foster would lead to the adoption.”

“I wouldn’t have to go through the pregnancies or anything like that and be hard on my body in that way,” she continued. “I don’t know how true this is and anyone who’s listening, you can message me and tell me I’m wrong, but I would imagine that it’s harder to find homes for older kids than it is for babies.”

This wouldn’t be a sporadic decision though. The mom of three discussed it with Lopez to bounce the idea off of.

“I was like, ‘How do you feel about this?’ And he, you know, he told me how he felt and I was just kind of like, it’s one of those things where I don’t have to make a decision right now,” she explained. “But if someone came, like I don’t even know how I would get involved in something like that. Like, how do I even foster kids? Like how, you know what I’m saying?”

Despite the fact that she mentioned she wouldn’t care if she birthed another child or not due to the hard toll it takes on a mother’s body, she did say she’s open to the idea of being a surrogate.

“I’ve definitely said that I would do it in the past,” she confessed. “That’s definitely something that I’ve said. But again, it’s like where do you even start? How do you know if it’s the right decision? Like how do I know? How do you know when you’re done having your own children if the option is still there? I think I could be a surrogate. I want to complete my own family first, but I definitely would do it.”