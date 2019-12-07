‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Pushes Report That Jenelle Evans Allegedly ‘Faked Divorce’ From David Eason

Kailyn Lowry may regret getting paid for that tweet. The Teen Mom 2 star took to Twitter to share what is likely a sponsored post of a TeenMomTalkNow.com story claiming to have evidence her former co-star Jenelle Evans faked her divorce from estranged husband David Eason. Lowry did not include a caption with the story, which usually is the case when the MTV personalities share sponsored posts.

Fans of the MTV franchise quickly responded to Lowry’s tweet, however, calling her out for spreading the suggestions given all Evans has endured since she announced her separation from her husband, including having to air out several instances of abuse during their 2-year marriage to secure a restraining order.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Never believe what yuh ou see on the internet till you see it from the source,” one fan commented.

“I’m waiting on the [clickbait] of you comparing the holocaust with vaccinations,” another user lashed out at Lowry.

“This was posted before she said she was divorcing…,” another user commented.

Other fans, however, seemed to believe the conspiracy theory and even thought Lowry’s post was confirmation their suspicions were true.

“I’ve said from the start this is all fake. They both need her MTV income so they are faking this split. They are both waaaaaaaaaaaay to calm for this to be legit,” one fan wrote.

“Seriously think they are still together & faking a break up so they can still get MTV $$$$$,” another one commented.

Jenelle first announced the end of her marriage to Eason at the end of October, revealing she and her kids had moved out of their North Carolina home. After getting a temporary restraining order against the welder, reports surfaced that Evans had moved to Nashville, Tennessee, with her children and was ready to start a new life.

Since the separation, rumors have circulated that the reality television star might make her return to Teen Mom 2. She was first fired from the show after Eason was caught in controversy for killing her dog, Nugget, back in April. Lowry had also publicly shared her support of Evans for her decision to separate from her husband, after years of controversy.

Evans has only commented on the separation in cryptic tweets and posts to Facebook since the split, though Eason continuously posts about missing their daughter Ensley, 2, and claiming he was never in love with his estranged wife.