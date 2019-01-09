‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Jokes About Marrying Chris Lopez: ‘We’re Always Together’

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry recently joked about marrying Chris Lopez, saying, “We’re always together.”

Us Weekly reports that Lowry sat down for an interview with the Watch With Us podcast, and spoke about a range of topics, including her dating life, saying, “I don’t go out on dates or date new people ever.”

Lowry — who shares 17-month-old Lux with Lopez — later joked about their relationship, or lack thereof, quipping, “We’re getting married next month,” before adding, “I’m just kidding!”

“I mean, Chris and I are always together even when we’re not together. If that makes any sense,” she continued. “Don’t be surprised if you see a wedding in the tabloids the next month!”

You’ve seen where the moms have been. Now it’s time to see where they’re headed next. ✨ Find out what the future holds on a brand new season of #TeenMom2 beginning Monday, January 14th at 9/8c on @MTV. pic.twitter.com/iSoipHWssC — #TeenMom2 (@TeenMom) December 18, 2018

Lowry also shared that Lopez chooses not to be part of the Teen Mom 2 filming, which means he will not be seen much, if at all, during the upcoming ninth season.

“Chris is a huge part of my life and is not interested in being on the show,” she explained. “I think he kind of feels like it’s my thing. He’s kind of watched [exes] Jo, Javi and other people take advantage of me being on the show and the platform that it brings them. And I think that he doesn’t want to be that person.”

“Also, he kind of wants to be self-made. I don’t think any real man wants to hear, ‘You have what you have because of Teen Mom,’ especially because he wasn’t a teen parent,” Lowry went on to say. “He’s about to be 25. It just doesn’t really, I guess, he doesn’t want to be part of it for those reasons.”

In addition to Lux, Lowry also shares her 8-year-old son Isaac with her former boyfriend Jo Rivera, and a 4-year-old son — Lincoln — with her ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

While speaking to Radar in November, Marroquin revealed that he and Lowry currently have a civil relationship, saying, “We’re working, communicating and making sure things get done.”

Marroquin’s new girlfriend, Lauren Comeau, spoke candidly about Lowry as well, telling the outlet that she does not believe that it’s important for the two of them to have a developed relationship.

“A direct relationship with her, I don’t now if that’s necessary,” Comeau stated. “But to be able to all be together for the kids’ sake, hopefully we’ll get there.”

Teen Mom 2 premieres on MTV Monday, January 14, at 9 p.m. ET.