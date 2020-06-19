'Teen Mom 2' Star Kailyn Lowry Dyes Son's Hair Bright Red Following Resurfaced Racist Remarks

✖

Kailyn Lowry gave her older sons brand new looks this week, revealing that she had taken sons Issac, 10, and Lincoln, 6, to a salon for a dramatic makeover. The Teen Mom 2 star first showed off Issac's hair makeover, posting a photo of her son sitting in a salon chair and sticking his tongue out, his hair now dyed a bright flame-red. Lowry leaned over him to snap the photo with her phone, a protective mask over her mouth due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lowry offered no caption and simply tagged Issac's Instagram account as well as the account for the salon, GEM Beauty Co. In response to one fan who wrote that they couldn't show their own son the photo because "he wants red hair so bad," Lowry replied, "I figured on a few haircuts it'll be gone so why not!" She also responded to another commenter who asked what Issac's dad, Jo Rivera, thinks of the change, writing, "I figured on a few haircuts it’ll be gone so why not!" As for Lincoln, he went with a platinum buzz cut, which his mom debuted with a photo of herself standing in the salon sans mask with an arm around both of her boys. Lowry compared Issac's new look to Eminem in her caption, joking, "Will the real Slim Shady please stand up?!" before tagging both boys' Instagram accounts.

Lowry and Rivera welcomed Issac in 2010 and she shares Lincoln with her ex-husband Javi Marroquin. She also shares her third son, 2-year-old Lux, with ex Chris Lopez. Lowry is currently pregnant with her second child with Lopez and is expecting a baby boy later this year. The boys' new 'dos come days after Lowry deleted her Twitter account after a video of a conversation she had in 2014 with Rivera resurfaced during which she criticized the way Rivera dressed their son, resulting in fans accusing her of racism.

"When he goes over there, you have him dress a certain way; you have him look a certain way; you have his hair cut a certain way, and that's not who he is," the 28-year-old said in the clip. "I think you forget about the fact that he's half-white and he's half-Hispanic. I feel like you dress him in a stereotypical way and I don't like it." Rivera replied, "I don't understand what your description of how I dress him is. Lowry responded, "You dress him like a thug!" After the video began circulating, a number of fans called for Lowry to be fired from Teen Mom 2. MTV has not commented on the clip.