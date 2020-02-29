Kailyn Lowry Opens up About the 'Hate' Received Following Baby No. 4 Announcement

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry has, unfortunately, had to deal with a fair amount of haters online, as she recently detailed to her fans. Lowry, who is currently pregnant with her fourth child, took to Twitter to share all about the abundance of "hate" that she receives from naysayers on social media, as InTouch Weekly noted.

"The hate I get from followers and viewers is on another f—ing level," Lowry wrote on Twitter on Tuesday. When one of her fans responded to suggest that she block the haters, the reality star wrote that she does but that there are "sooooo many" of them.

Yet another user responded to Lowry's initial tweet and asked the Teen Mom 2 star if she's wondered why she receives so many messages. In turn, the reality star responded to explain that she didn't care why some users wanted to spread hate and that she just doesn't want to be tagged in every negative comment out there.

I don’t care why! Not everyone is gona like me. That doesn’t mean tag me in ever single opinion and hate comment. — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) February 25, 2020

Lowry's recent tweets come about a month after she announced that she was expecting her fourth child. The mom-of-three, who has sons Isaac, Lincoln, and Lux, announced the exciting news on Instagram.

"We’re confirming the news, baby #4 is coming soon! I’m almost 16 weeks pregnant & it’s been a rough few months this time around," Lowry wrote, captioning a photo of herself posing with her three sons. "I've had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy. This week I’m starting to feel a bit better and I'm really hoping it stays this way!"

Shortly after she revealed the happy news, Lowry gave fans a look at her low-key gender reveal party, whereupon it was revealed that she was expecting her fourth son.

"The kids and I are so excited to be adding another baby boy into the mix," Lowry told Us Weekly after the reveal. "Thank you all so much for your continued support [and] well wishes. Hopefully, the rest of this pregnancy will go smoothly as we anticipate the arrival of our newest addition."

Us Weekly reported that this will be the second child for Lowry and her on-again, off-again ex Chris Lopex, with whom she already shares son Lux.