'Teen Mom 2' Kailyn Lowry Goes Private on Twitter Amid Influx of Hateful Comments During Pregnancy

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is no longer communicating with fans on Twitter. The MTV star turned her Twitter page private as negative comments from mommy shamers continue to pile up during her fourth pregnancy. The move came a couple days after Lowry issued a strongly-worded statement about the vitriol she faces every day on social media.

The hate on Twitter reached a new level when Lowry shared she was eating fish on March 2, reports InTouch Weekly. She was then bombarded with couch quarterbacks who kept telling her eating fish is bad during a pregnancy. However, as the Mayo Clinic points out, eating fish with low mercury levels and high in omega-3 fatty acids is safe. That includes salmon, anchovies, sardines, herring, freshwater trout and pacific mackerel.

Lowry had enough of the constant criticism, just from sharing what she was eating, so she turner her Twitter page private. Fans can request to follow her, but her messages are no longer public.

While Lowry is used to being criticized online for her parenting techniques, it has reached a new level since she announced she was pregnant. She is expecting her fourth child and second with Chris Lopez. On Friday, she published a now-deleted Instagram post in which she called out a profanity-laced direct message she received.

"You're so f— pathetic!!" the message read. "Quit chasing d— & men that don't want you. Learn how to take care of your kids by your damn self."

"I receive messages and comments and DMs and tweets like this all day long," Lowry added in a statement. "Messages like these are not few and far between. And messages like these are exhausting. People are constantly telling me not to let it get to me but they have no idea what it’s like to see hate like this cloud every good comment."

Lowry said she does not "seek men out" or "sleep around," and stressed that her children know their fathers.

"You can have any opinion you want about me - THATS fine," Lowry continued. "But it's none of my business. So before you actually send me the hate message - or anyone the nasty comment please ask yourself what your end goal is here... does this make you feel good? Do you think it's going to change something in me?"

Lowry revealed her new pregnancy in February. She is also mom to Elliot Rivera, 10, whose father is Jo Rivera; and Lincoln Marshall Marroquin, 6, whom she shares with ex-husband Javier Marroquin. Lopez and Lory are also parents to son Lux Russell Lowry, 2.

Lowry and Lopez are no longer together. In January, Lopez was arrested for violating Lowry's restraining order against him, and was released on $5,000 bail. Last month, Lowry called out Lopez on Twitter. Last week, Lopez announced he is working on a documentary to "clear up rumors" and tell his side of the story.

Back on Feb. 24, Lowry told Us Weekly she was "prepared to raise another baby on my own and we are all so excited to welcome him into our family."

