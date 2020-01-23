‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Addresses ‘Baby News’ Following Pregnancy Rumors

Following speculation that she was pregnant, Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry addressed some very particular “baby news” on Tuesday, Jan. 21, as Inquisitr noted. But, before fans get too excited for Lowry’s possible pregnancy, the reality star included a link to the specific, Teen Mom-related “baby news” that she actually had in mind.

Lowry posted a selfie on Instagram and detailed that there was some “baby news” that Teen Mom fans might be interested in. She told fans to look to the link in her bio for the news to check it out for themselves. Instead of details about a new pregnancy, Lowry directed fans to an article about the stars of Teen Mom OG, Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood, Catelynn Lowell, and Cheyenne Floyd, and their children. The article did not contain any details about Lowry, her own children, or a possible pregnancy.

Lowry appears to have since edited her caption, as it no longer reads “So here’s the baby news!” Instead, she simply points out in her caption that the sweater she’s wearing in the photo is from Free Your Heart Apparel. She has also since turned off commenting on her latest Instagram photo.

The pregnancy rumors were first sparked by the Teen Mom Shade Room account on Instagram., according to HollywoodLife. The account reportedly posted photos from an ultrasound that Lowry sent to her ex Chris Lopez’s aunt. The Teen Mom Shade Room account reportedly also published texts between Lowry and her ex’s aunt which seemed to indicate that her due date was July 25.

After these rumors emerged, some fans posited that one of Lowry’s tweets seemingly confirmed the news.

“Defeated. Y’all won,” she wrote simply on Jan. 15, shortly after the rumors emerged.

If this rumor is true, it would mean that Lowry and Lopez, who share a son, Lux, have had some kind of reunion since they split in 2019. The couple reportedly split in early 2019 after Lopez cheated on Lowry. She later shared details about their split on the Teen Mom 2 reunion in May, per OK! Magazine.

It should be noted that Lowry has yet to speak out about the pregnancy rumors. However, Lopez has addressed the rumors on a recent Instagram Live, as The Sun reported on Jan. 20.

“Nobody is pregnant. I don’t know about these rumors you all are hearing about,” he reportedly said.

