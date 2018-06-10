‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Accused of Photoshopping Bikini Photos

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry was accused of using Photoshop to edit her newest bikini photo, though she insisted she did not.

On Saturday, Lowry posted a photo from a recent beach trip in Europe.

“A smile is the best make up any girl could wear,” the 26-year-old wrote in the caption. She also tagged The Cheeky Bikini brand and photographer Jose Rodriguez.

The photo got enough comments from people accusing Lowry of editing the photo that she felt a need to respond on Twitter.

“If y’all don’t get off my a– on IG y’all can catch the block button,” Lowry wrote. “I didn’t photoshop my photos. But if i wanted to i f– will.”

If y’all don’t get off my ass on IG y’all can catch the block button. I didn’t photoshop my photos. But if i wanted to i fucking will — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) June 9, 2018

Later, the comments turned positive, with many praising Lowry for having the confidence to show her body off.

“I cant believe all the negative girl bashing on here! Girls are supposed lift one another up, not break each other down! It’s so sad,” one person wrote.

“I don’t understand why anyone thinks this is photoshopped,” another fan wrote. “Kail idk why you even waste your time and energy responding to hater. Who cares brush that off. You’re famous and it’s the Internet. There will always be a bad comment at some point. No point replying to badness or illogical nonsense.”

“You are a gem, I love your confidence, and I think you look great! Looove that swimsuit and I love your curves,” another fan added.

Lowry has long been open about her struggle with body image. In 2016, she underwent several plastic surgeries, but she said it was a horrible experience. In January, she went to Miami for liposuction and a boob job, but ultimately decided against it when she arrived.

“I won’t lie to y’all, i came to Miami for lipo & a boob job. But hours before my surgery i decided i don’t want to go through with it,” Lowry told her fans on Jan. 23. “When i get home I’ll use the money i was gonna spend on surgery for a nutritionist & get back into working out.”

She has frequently been targeted by fans about her looks. Back in October 2017, fans accused her of getting Botox just because she looked a little different. Lowry said she just used different makeup for the photo.

In April, she took a defiant stand against body shamers by posting a nearly-nude photo that showed off her backside. In the captions, she wrote “Women Empowerment” and “Love the skin you’re in.”

“Out of 10 years on tv I’m having the hardest time NOW. The pressure of outsiders, the criticism, the judgement. Sure i put myself out there. But never in my life have i seen or felt cruelty like i have lately,” Lowry tweeted on Jan. 29. “‘It comes with the territory’ no s–. But it seems to get worse over time. Not better. Sometimes I’m numb to it. Sometimes i don’t read it. Sometimes it doesn’t bother me. But sometimes it does. And today it does.”

Lowry has three sons, Isaac, 8; Lincoln, 4; and Lux, 11 months.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.