‘Teen Mom 2′ Star Jenelle Evans’ Husband Admits to Killing Her Dog, Makes Harsh Statement

David Eason has admitted to killing Jenelle Evans‘ French bulldog Nugget.

The former Teen Mom 2 star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share video presumably showing what led to Nugget’s death, which appeared to have been prompted after the dog snapped at 2-year-old Ensley as she went to give Nugget a kiss.

“I dont give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face… whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I dont put up with that s— at all,” he captioned the post. “‘m all about protecting my family, it is my lifes mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big ol’ Honky (@hicktownking) on May 1, 2019 at 4:12am PDT

“You can hate me all you want but this isn’t the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively,” he added. “The only person that can judge weather or not a animal is a danger to MY CHILD is ME.”

His post came just before Evans herself confirmed that Nugget had died, the MTV reality TV star sharing a heartbreaking post mourning the pup’s loss.

“Nugget… I’m crying everyday. I love you so much and I’m so sorry. I’m speechless,” she wrote. “You were my side kick and knew the moment I felt bad and would cuddle with me. You still had a lot to learn and a lot to grow from your lessons. Everyday I wake up you’re not here, when I come home you’re not here, when I go to bed… you’re not here. You’re gone forever and there’s no coming back.”

While Evans did not specify how Nugget had die, rumors have swirled in recent days that Eason had shot and killed Nugget after the dog “snapped” at Ensley.

Although the rumors were initially sparked after Evans stated that she was “devastated” on Facebook, though she didn’t provide any context, it was soon reported that the Columbus County Sheriff’s Department was investigating after receiving a call in which “it was relayed that the woman’s husband had killed her dog.”

Eason himself had seemingly hinted at the incident when he shared a photo on his Instagram Story of someone pointing a gun and writing, “But AR-15 shoots too fast.” He had also shared a video of himself burning something in a furnace.

Nugget’s death, and Eason’s confession, comes just a month after the couple, who married in September of 2017, denied rumors that they had separated. The rumors had been sparked after Evans changed her relationship status to separated on Facebook, though she later stated that “things are fine.”

However, following Nugget’s death, things seem to be crumbing between them, as Evans reportedly packed a bag and left the couple’s home, according to Us Weekly. Sources have also claimed that Evans is now scared and terrified” of her husband and “doesn’t feel safe” with him.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.