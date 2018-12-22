‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Hides From ‘Haters’ in New Photo With Husband David Eason

Jenelle Evans is staying close to her husband David Eason amid her latest feud with Kailyn Lowry.

The Teen Mom 2 star, who has been no stranger to controversy in recent months, took to Instagram Stories to share photos of herself snuggling with her husband just hours after literally reigniting her feud with Lowry by setting a peace offering gift on fire.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Hiding from my haters, under the beard,” Evans wrote on the photo posted to her Instagram Story.

She later posted another selfie of the couple sitting together on the couch, with some drawn hearts on the image.

The posts come a few hours after Evans shocked Teen Mom fans when she posted a video of herself setting a package of Lowry’s Pothead haircare line on fire, rejecting the “peace offering” gift from her costar.

“Kail Lowry , for years you’ve been super jealous and envious of all us girls on the show. You try to make your way into the group, then turn into a mean ass person when it came down to me,” Evans wrote in the caption of the video. “You apologize on/off, claim I need to be apologizing sometimes, then talk s— constantly about me and my husband to the tabloids?!”

“THEN you had the balls to send me a PEACE GATHERING GIFT?! Don’t send me gifts and then go talk s— AGAIN!!! Wow, you’re an idiot cuz this is what I do for gifts sent from fake ass b—es like you,” she wrote, adding a shrugging girl emoji as well as a middle finger emoji. “Stay [out] of my life, go worry about your own.”

Evans can be seen pouring gasoline on the hair products, and saying, “Hey Kail, this is to your peace offering,” before lighting the line of gasoline on fire and scurrying out of the way.

Lowry responded to Evans’ explosive video a few hour later, saying: “I knew they would do to this. I’m not upset at all.”

Evans’ video comes after she was offended when Lowry called Eason “unstable,”among other things, on her podcast Coffee Convos with Kail Lowry and Lindsie Chrisley after one of Eason’s social media posts ended up getting him in trouble with the Secret Service.

“I definitely think that David is a danger to people, all people, his children and wife included,” Lowry said on her podcast. “I definitely saw what was on his Instagram Story and I couldn’t even watch it in its entirety because I was so just like kind of blown away and taken aback by it.”

Lowry added of the time she had tried to reach out to Evans, but she had changed her number and blocked her on Twitter.

Teen Mom co-star Briana DeJesus recently spoke up to say she was on Evans’ side in the latest feud, claiming Lowry always attempts to make amends with the other Teen Moms while criticizing them behind their backs.