‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Javi Marroquin’s Girlfriend Reportedly Pregnant With Their First Child

Teen Mom 2 star Javi Marroquin is reportedly expecting baby number two with girlfriend Lauren Comeau just months after they got back together following their September 2017 split.

“Blessings on top of blessings,” Marroquin, 25, captioned an image on Facebook showing himself cradling Comeau’s growing baby bump, according to Us Weekly. Comeau also confirmed the news on her Facebook account, reportedly writing, “Sometimes life’s biggest blessings come in the smallest packages. Baby Marroquin coming soon!”

The couple, who originally dated from July 2017 to September 2017, recently got back together following Marroquin’s split from Briana DeJesus, who he co-starred with on the popular MTV reality series. During his Monday, May 21 appearance on the Teen Mom after show, Maroquin commented on his quick move on from DeJesus and admitted that his newly rekindled relationship was an attempt to “get over” his ex.

“Me and Lauren dated last summer, but it was just bad timing and we both had a lot going on. And then we just rekindled, she texted me, and we were talking for a little bit. Then we hung out and the chemistry was still there, and now we’re together,” he stated, adding, “I’m trying to get over the ex.”

Marroquin already shares son Lincoln, 4, with ex-wife Kailyn Lowry, the two splitting in December 2016 after four years of marriage. Upon hearing the news that her ex is expecting, Lowry told Us Weekly “I wish them the best.”

Lowry also shares son Isaac, 8, with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, and son Lux, 11 months, with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez. She recently revealed that she is hoping to add another little one to her family, teasing the possibility of baby number four.

“I want more kids. It’s crazy because, you’re like, ‘Kail you have three kids by three people, why the hell would you want more kids?’ I feel like I want more,” she claimed on her podcast Coffee Convos with Lindsie Chrisley and Kail Lowry. “My fear, if I get pregnant or adopt, my fear is that one day I’m going to be with someone in a committed relationship hopefully for life and if I have all these kids from all these different places, someone is going to be like, ‘What the f—? Why would I get involved with you with all these children?’”

She also told Radar Online, “More kids, yes. But more dads, no. No more baby daddies! The sperm bank thing would be a different scenario because it wouldn’t be a dad involved.”

Her comments immediately drew speculation that she was already expecting, though she confirmed to PopCulture.com that she is “not pregnant.”