‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Briana DeJesus Sides With Jenelle Evans in Kailyn Lowry Feud

Briana DeJesus is picking sides in the latest Teen Mom feud.

The Teen Mom 2 personality responded after her former co-star Jenelle Evans made a bonfire out of a peace offering compiled of hair products she received from Kailyn Lowry — and DeJesus standing by Evans and her actions.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“This isn’t my beef but I agree with what Jenelle did and completely get where she’s coming from,” DeJesus told InTouch of Evans’ burning retaliation. “You can’t say sorry and try to make peace and then go talk s— about Jenelle and her family.”

“Kail did the exact same thing to me — talked mad s— for a long time and then tries to claim she wanted to make peace at the reunion only to try to provoke some sort of ridiculous fist fight… Kail has a way of pushing people’s buttons, bringing them to a high level of pissed off, and then trying to play the victim in every situation,” DeJesus added.

“I can assure you from my experience, [Lowry] is not the victim,” she concluded her statement.

DeJesus, who split from Javi Marroquin — one of Lowry’s past partners — in July, said that she did not receive one of Lowry’s gifts, but said that she would also have done a similar thing had she gotten one.

“To Jenelle, I say kudos and let the motherf—er burn,” DeJesus told the outlet.

Evans made headlines early Friday after she posted a video of herself setting several of Lowry’s Pothead Haircare products that she had received as a gift of truce with gasoline before lighting them on fire on her Instagram Friday.

“Hey Kail. This is to your peace offering,” she said in the clip.

She wrote in the caption: “She elaborated in the caption, writing, ‘For years you’ve been super jealous and envious of all us girls on the show. You try to make your way into the group, then turn into a mean ass person when it came down to me. You apologize on/off, claim I need to be apologizing sometimes, then talk s–t constantly about me and my husband to the tabloids?! THEN you had the balls to send me a PEACE GATHERING GIFT?! Don’t send me gifts and then go talk s–t AGAIN!!!”

Lowry later responded to the Instagram video: “I knew they would do to this. I’m not upset at all.”

The women’s feud has been ongoing since August, when Evans seemingly threw shade at Lowry for hooking up with Marroquin, whom she was married to from 2012 to 2017, after his split from DeJesus.