'Teen Mom 2': Shirtless Cole DeBoer Cradles Chelsea Houska's Baby Bump

Cole DeBoer won over Instagram with his Christmas Day post as he pulled off the shirtless pajamas look all while showing off Chelsea Houska’s baby bump. The Teen Mom 2 stars sported some red and white matching pajamas that were decorated with reindeer antlers. “Merry Christmas from the DeBoers! Love this family full of chaos more than anything in the world,” DeBoer began his caption. “Can’t wait for our new addition to join the madness.” He even joked at the end that his pajama shirt didn’t come with a shirt.

Houska, who revealed in August that the two would be welcoming another girl into the family, is expected to give birth early on in 2021. This will be her fourth children and third with DeBoer. She shares her 10-year-old daughter, Aubree, with her ex Adam Lind. Deboer and Houska have a three-year-old son, Watson, and one-year-old daughter, Layne.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cole DeBoer (@coledeboer)

The South Dakota native gave her fans an update on pregnancy on Dec. 8. Houska called this one of her most “emotional” pregnancies as she shared that this may be the last time she ever brings a new baby into the world. “Everything I buy I’m like ‘Oh my gosh what if this really IS the last time buying tiny little newborn items,” she wrote. Because of that, she said she has been soaking in all of the little things during this pregnancy. She has posted at least one selfie on Instagram showing off her baby bump since announcing the exciting news, giving her followers a little glimpse on her journey to baby No. 4.

In addition to welcoming a new face into the family, some other big changes will be going on in the DeBoer household. That’s because Houska, made the surprise announcement in November that her 10-season run on the MTV series would be coming to an end. She noted that Teen Mom 2 is a “big part” of her life over the 11 years since the original season aired. “Our next chapter in life will focus on developing our brand and taking things to the next level with new endeavors and expanding family businesses,” Houska wrote on Instagram. The network didn’t take too long in tagging her replacement, a former cast member from Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant, Ashley Jones.

Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET. The season finale will mark the final episode for Houska.