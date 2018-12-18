‘Teen Mom 2′ Season 9 Trailer Includes Jenelle Evans’ 911 Call, Chelsea Houska’s Delivery and More

Teen Mom 2 is coming back for another drama-filled season in just a few weeks!

The MTV series announced that Season 9 of its hit reality show will be returning Monday, Jan. 14, dropping the trailer Monday. Returning for another season will be moms Kailyn Lowry, Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus and Jenelle Evans, despite her threats of quitting after Season 8.

In the short trailer, it is clear that fans will be getting a look at some major events that have gone down since last season, including the birth of Houska’s third child, daughter Layne Ettie, which blessed her and husband Cole DeBoer in August. She also appears to be dealing with co-parenting when it comes to ex Adam Lind, with the generally calm reality star saying, “I don’t have any words,” after Lind appears to cancel a visitation with daughter Aubree.

Lowry has her own family issues she appears to be dealing with, lamenting the lack of relationship with her mother in the trailer.

Messer’s relationship with Jason Jordan will also be showcased, after the two first started seeing each other in April, splitting briefly in October. DeJesus’ new boyfriend, whom we know now only as Johnny, also appears to have filmed for Season 9.

The biggest storyline of the season, however, appears to be relationship between Evans and her husband, David Eason, who was fired in the middle of Season 8 for making homophobic comments on social media.

In October, Evans accused her husband of attacking her in a drunken rage, and a portion of the 911 call is heard during the Season 9 trailer.

“My husband, he assaulted me,” she says in the full audio version of the call. He pinned me down on the ground in the yard,” Evans said through uncontrollable sobbing. “I think I heard my f—ing collarbone crack. I can’t move my arm.”

Evans later denied the incident happened in a YouTube video she published, in which she said, “I know everyone’s concerned about me. You know, I’ve been in so many domestic violence situations in the past that I would not put up with it now. I don’t know why you guys think I would continue to stay in this relationship if I was being abused.”

In the trailer, after the audio is heard, Evans is seen crying before her mother Barbara says, “Maybe she needs to lose everything.”

Teen Mom 2 returns for Season 9 on Monday, Jan. 14 at 9 p.m. on MTV.

Photo credit: MTV