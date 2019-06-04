‘Teen Mom 2′ Officially Announces Jenelle Evans’ Replacement

Teen Mom 2 officially has a new star after Jenelle Evans was fired earlier this year amid drama over husband David Eason.

During Monday’s Teen Mom 2 season reunion, Jade Cline was revealed to be replacing Evans after MTV severed ties with the controversial reality personality following Eason’s admittance to their killing family dog, Nugget.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In a segment with co-star Kailyn Lowry and Teen Mom OG‘s Catelynn Lowell, Cline revealed she was approached by producers who thought her story would add to the landscape they’re cultivating, especially with both of her parents being arrested recently due to substance abuse issues.

“I was nervous, I had a little mini panic attack before I came,” she admitted. “I can’t believe they would want me on this show that’s been on for 10 years.”

Cline, who appeared on Teen Mom spinoff series Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, is the mother to daughter Kloie, 1, whom she shares with ex Sean Austin.

The Indianapolis-based 21-year-old is currently studying to be a cosmetologist, and has an on-again, off-again relationship with the father of her child that was the center of her storyline on Young and Pregnant.

Cline stepped into a void left by Evans during a tough time in the reality personality’s life. In April, the network released a statement revealing that Evans would not be appearing on any further episodes of the reality series for the time being.

“MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since,” MTV said in a statement the end of April. “Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”

After MTV announced Evans would no longer be appearing on Teen Mom 2, the reality star issued a statement through her rep, saying was choosing to focus on her family amid a custody battle to earn back her and Eason’s collective four children.

“Jenelle is focusing on her family and moving forward,” Evans’ management said in a statement to PEOPLE. “She is very grateful and appreciative of the opportunity MTV have given her and her family for the last 10 years. It is sad to part ways in this matter but this isn’t the end of Jenelle Evans or her family.”

A brand new season of Teen Mom OG premieres Monday, June 10 at 9 p.m. on MTV.

Photo credit: MTV