‘Teen Mom 2’ Fans Relive the Show’s Most Dramatic Meltdowns

Teen Mom 2 took a trip back in time Wednesday, but not necessarily to happier times. Fans got to relive some of the most dramatic, heartbreaking and intense moments from the MTV reality show during the show’s Most Memorable Meltdowns special.

Reliving the family fights, break ups, cheating scandals and arrests was a lot of fun for fans, many of whom have been watching the show from the start.

Even the kids got their own meltdown segment, covering some of the show’s more age-appropriate breakdowns over things like going to the eye doctor or getting pizza for dinner.

Excited fans took to Twitter to share in the nostalgia with one another and weigh in on some of their favorite moments over the years.

Chelsea’s heartbreak

 

Many fans were heartbroken looking back on Chelsea Houska’s numerous meltdowns during her relationship with baby daddy Adam Lind.

The frequent felon and methamphetamine user often caused the young mom heartache, failing drug tests, posting photos she was uncomfortable with of their daughter Aubree online and allegedly failing to pay child support.

 Lind and Houska have since cut ties for good, and Houska wed beau Cole DeBoer, with whom she welcomed a daughter last winter, earlier this month.

 Seeing Houska go from miserable with Lind to glowing in her new healthy relationship with DeBoer was inspiring for many who had been with her from the beginning.

Kailyn and Javi’s relationship

 

Another relationship that went south before viewers’ eyes was that between Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin.

But this break up tended to make those watching the meltdown special sad the relationship ended, especially after MTV aired the gut wrenching clip of Marroquin leaving Lowry and her two sons after being deployed by the U.S. Air Force.

As if it wasn’t enough to watch Marroquin cling crying to his wife, our hearts broke all over again when he knelt down to tell Isaac, Lowry’s first son, that he was the man of the house now. 

 Later in the special fans felt their heartstrings being tugged once again for the couple when Marroquin confronted Lowry about sleeping with another man while he was deployed. 

i wished that fight didn’t happen like man that was nasty #TeenMom2

 The couple divorced in 2016, but are planning on a joint tour for their book series He Said, She Said which is about their relationship. The two were also spotted smooching recently, so maybe there’s a reunion in the works. 

Too many meltdowns!

Some fans just thought the back-to-back mama drama was too much.

Apparently between the shrieking of children and adults screaming and crying, they found the entire special–and maybe the show in general–a bit obnoxious.

Those fans will be happy to know that Monday’s show will have a different format. The second part of the Teen Mom 2 reunion special will air at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.

