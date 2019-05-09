‘Teen Mom 2′: Leah Messer’s Ex Jeremy Calvert Reacts to Jenelle Evans’ Firing

Jenelle Eason has been fired from MTV‘s Teen Mom 2. The news is hitting each cast member a little different. Leah Messer’s ex-husband Jeremy Calvert shared his thoughts on the decision on social media, and it doesn’t seem he’s too broken up about Evans losing her spot on the show.

Earlier this week, after MTV went public about its decision to cut Evans from the show, Calvert joked that “Reality” hit “[North Carolina] hard.” He posted a screen grab from an Us Weeky story on Instagram with the same caption.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Calvert didn’t stop there. After sharing his initial reaction, the reality star shared a meme from a fan, which showed Evans’ face with a piece of bacon covering it. The meme referenced a Teen Mom 2 scene in which Calvert hit then-wife Messer in the face with a piece of bacon. Calvert shared the post adding that he was “f—ing [dead],” with several skull and crossbones emojis.

The least I could do is an old school bacon slap! 🥓 #TeenMom2 pic.twitter.com/EfogXIHZob — Starcasm (@starcasm) May 8, 2019

Us Weekly broke the news about Evans’ firing on Tuesday, revealing that MTV ended its relationship with the network personality after husband David Eason shot and killed her dog. MTV stopped filming with Eason in February 2018, and a spokesperson said in a statement that it stopped filming with Evans on April 6.

“MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since,” a spokesperson confirmed to Us. “Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason (neé Evans) as of April 6, 2019, and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”

Evans addressed her firing in a statement to the outlet, revealing that she expected it to happen. She added that she respected MTV’s decision, regardless.

“I was a little bit shocked but I saw it coming,” she told Us. “It’s shocking still but I respect their decision and have nothing but love for MTV.”

Eason confessed to killing Evans’ dog on Instagram, amid reports that he shot the animal to death. Evans later confirmed what he’d done, revealing that he took the family pet a few acres behind their home and killed it after it “snapped at” their daughter, Ensley. Evans initially fled the home and said she was considering divorce, but has since returned. She told E! Online that they’re considering seeking marriage counseling, and that he has been supportive in the wake of her firing.

“Me and David are looking into marriage counseling,” she said. “He has totally been there since this happened with MTV. David’s been really supportive and told me just stay positive, everything will be fine.”

Evans will appear in the remainder of Teen Mom 2 season 9 episodes airing on MTV every Monday at 9 p.m. ET.