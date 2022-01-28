‘Teen Mom 2’: Leah Messer Dishes on Her ‘Perfect’ Boyfriend

Leah Messer is in love and not afraid to share it. The Teen Mom star is currently featured in the MTV mashup of the series along with other fan favorites in Teen Mom Family Vacation. Her new boyfriend Jaylan Mobley made his debut appearance on the show and has Messer gushing. On Jan 25. episode, she dished a bit on their romance. With some baggage from her past relationships, the reality star admits that she’s needed some help with trusting again.

“We have a life coach here and I’m trying not to be as guarded,” she told Mobley during a FaceTime call. “I’m trying to accept your kindness. I need to let the walls come down and I’m scared to let the walls come down.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Mobley tried to assure her that he’s in this for the long haul. “I’m not planning to do this temporarily. I haven’t been in a relationship in a minute so I’m not just doing this s— for fun. I plan on being here for a long time,” he said. After speaking with Dr. Cheyenne Bryant who is the resident coach for the cast, Messer invited him to join her on the trip. Fans expect to see him in the coming episodes.

Now, Messer is sharing insight into where things stand between her and Mobley now. “Dr. Cheyenne really helped out with letting my guard down and trusting him,” she told E! News in a recent interview. “Like, it’s okay. He cares about you. He’s showing up for you and let him and I was like okay.”

She says Mobley is the right one for her. “He’s like absolutely perfect. I’m not going to lie,” she added. “He’s just every quality that I wanted in someone. The way that he is with my kids, I don’t know if there’s ever going to be another because he’s just great.”

Messer has been married twice before. She wed the father of her twins Aliannah and Aleeah, Corey Simms, who she was married to for just a year from 2010-2011. She then married Jeremy Calvert from 2012 to 2015 and has a daughter, Adalyn. Teen Mom Family Vacation airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on MTV.