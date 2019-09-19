‘Teen Mom 2’: Leah Messer’s Sister Reportedly Pregnant With Baby No. 3, Is Filming New Season

There’s a new baby coming to the Teen Mom 2 family soon! Us Weekly reported Thursday that Leah Messer‘s sister Victoria is expecting her third child, all of which is going to be captured on camera, according to sources close to the MTV personality. Ahead of the premiere of the brand new season of Teen Mom 2 on Tuesday, Sept. 10, the insider dished on the interesting story behind the baby’s father to the outlet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Messer (@victoriaaa233) on May 4, 2019 at 5:46am PDT

“Leah’s sister, Victoria, is filming with her right now and Victoria is pregnant,” the insider dished. “The dad is from the trip that Leah and her sister went on to Costa Rica with Kailyn [Lowry]. That’s where she met her guy. They fell in love. The dad was their guide on the rafting tour.”

“Victoria and the guy had an instantaneous connection,” they continued. “Leah and Victoria have been back to Costa Rica since to see the baby’s dad. Victoria went back to Costa Rica and it felt like she had left a part of herself there. It’s the perfect story for 90 Day Fiancé!”

The timing of Victoria’s pregnancy coincides right as her divorce from second husband, Domenick Crapello, was finalized this week, the insider added. The two have been separated for months ahead of the divorce being finalized, however, and it’s unclear what kind of contact Victoria has with first husband Brian Jones. Victoris is already mom to daughters Cami and Cerenity, whom she shares, respectively, with Crapello and Jones.

Teen Mom 2 returns to MTV for a brand new season Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 9 p.m. ET.

