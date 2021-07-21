'Teen Mom 2': Leah Messer Reveals Whether She'll Undergo Surgery Amid Health Scare

✖

During this season of Teen Mom 2, Leah Messer has been dealing with a serious medical issue. At the beginning of the season, Messer shared that she found a lump in her breast. She was subsequently monitoring the situation alongside her doctors. In Tuesday night's Teen Mom 2 season finale, she finally found out whether she would have to undergo surgery in order to remove the lump, which doctors discovered was a benign tumor.

Messer was nervous about the possibility of undergoing surgery. She explained that she previously battled drug addiction, so she was hesitant about the possibility of her doctor prescribing pain medications if she did have to undergo surgery. For those reasons, the reality star said that she would prefer to avoid surgery altogether. But, she would, of course, do so if need be. In the July 13 episode, the mom-of-three had one of her latest check-ups. She then had to wait to hear back from her doctor about whether the tumor had grown in size. On Tuesday night's episode, Messer received a call from her doctor about the situation.

Messer's doctor told her that her tumor had grown about half a centimeter. Even so, they said that she would not have to undergo surgery in order to have it removed. Naturally, Messer was thrilled about this outcome. She even said that it was a "sigh of relief" to hear. The Teen Mom 2 star will still have to go back to her doctor every so often in order to continue to monitor the tumor's growth.

Back in May, ahead of the season premiere, Messer spoke with PopCulture.com about her health scare. She said about the situation, "Discovering the lump was very difficult for me to film about. I was fearful in that moment." While she did admit that chronicling the scare on Teen Mom 2 was difficult, she felt as though it was important to show. The reality star said that she wanted the moment to provide an "educational message" for the show's viewers.

Messer also opened up about how she handled the situation with her daughters — 11-year-old twins Aleeah and Aliannah and 8-year-old Adalynn. She said that it was not only important to open about her situation for the viewers' sake, but for her kids' sake, as well. The Teen Mom star continued, "I just kind of openly communicated with them what was going on — not to scare them, but to let them know everything is fine and is going to be fine." Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by ViacomCBS Streaming, a division of ViacomCBS.