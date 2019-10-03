‘Teen Mom 2’: Leah Messer Flirts With Ex Jeremy Calvert on Instagram Following Hookup Admission

Leah Messer and ex Jeremy Calvert are getting their flirt on in the comment section of her latest Instagram after admitting earlier this season of Teen Mom 2 that they had hooked up while filming the reunion special. As Messer was showing off 6-year-old daughter Adalynn’s funky get-up for Crazy Sock Day on Instagram Wednesday, Addie’s dad took to the comment section with a seriously adorable comment, as first spotted by InTouchWeekly.

“Crazy sock day How is my baby so big you guys? #spiritweek,” Messer captioned the photo, tagging her ex-husband in the post. Calvert was quick to respond, “O dad did pretty good with the outfits [Leah Messer] picked out [laughing out loud].”

Messer replied to his cute comment, “I have to give it to ol dad. Props to you [clapping emoji] I was worried hahaha,” which earned another response from Calvert: “Blahaha it all worked out after she got in a good mood…,” he said.

In an episode of the MTV reality show last month, Messer admitted that she and Calvert had more than a simply platonic relationship after having sex following the reunion filming wrapped.

“We went out to the pub across the street, had a few drinks. And he was like, ‘You’re not going to your hotel tonight.’ And I thought, ‘Am I not going to my hotel room tonight?’ ” Messer told her friend in a September episode. “One thing led to another.”

Going home after their night together, Messer admitted to feeling conflicted, asking, “We just had a good time and I’m like, ‘Dang it.’ Now I’m wondering, ‘Is there more?’ “

“The weekend opened the door for possibilities,” she added.

The reality personality wasn’t sure if she should act on her feelings, however, especially with her kids’ feelings to consider.

“All my kids want me to be with Jeremy but I don’t want to rush into anything,” she said. “Addie is 6 and she’s not a baby. I don’t want to confuse her. I don’t want the fantasy of her wanting us to get back together to affect her — I want her to see us in a good place.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

