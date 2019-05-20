‘Teen Mom 2’: Leah Messer Doesn’t Think Cast Can Come Together Again After Reunion Fight

It looks like the Teen Mom 2 cast may never be able to come together on one stage again after last year’s fight between Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus turned violent.

In a preview of Monday’s Teen Mom 2 reunion, Leah Messer and Chelsea Houska are the only two cast members shown on stage as Nessa and Dr. Drew Pinsky reveal that Lowry and DeJesus, as well as Jenelle Evans, refused to attend the reunion together.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Lowry and DeJesus’ last time on the reunion stage together ended with security stepping in after sister Brittany DeJesus pulled Lowry’s hair from behind amid an escalating screaming match. Evans, meanwhile, has had problems the last couple of reunions, with husband David Eason even being accused of pulling a knife at the afterparty.

“The past few reunions have led to some major conflicts amongst the cast,” Pinsky says in the clip, “which is why this season, some of the moms have refused to get on stage together.”

“It feels a lot less stressful this time.” 🙏 @ChelseaHouska and @TM2LeahDawn are addressing the big changes made the #TeenMom2 Reunion this time around. Don’t miss Part 1 at 9/8c on @MTV. pic.twitter.com/mYuFEPfEcd — #TeenMom2 (@TeenMom) May 20, 2019

Asking Houska and Messer their opinions on the split reunion filming, the former admits, “It is too bad and I feel like it is for the best right now. It feels a lot less stressful.”

“It’s been way easier this time,” Messer chimes in.

Looking back on last year’s knock-down, drag-out reunion fight, Houska recalls, “I remember [Messer] sitting there, like watching it back, and you were so calm.”

“I was trying to figure out what the hell was going on,” Messer admits.

For Houska, who has been open about her struggles with anxiety over the years, having that kind of tension around her and her family was not easy.

“I feel like my anxiety’s worse now, but even back then I was so stressed to even come,” she tells Dr. Drew. “I was telling the producers, ‘I think this is gonna happen,’ … and they were like, ‘No, it’s not gonna happen.’ And then I was like, ‘I told you guys.’ “

As for whether the ladies think their cast members will ever be able to mend fences and come together on the same stage again?

“I don’t think so,” Messer admits. “We used to be close, and there’s even disagreements that we could still sit on the stage. I think what really blew it up was the fight.”

One member of the Teen Mom 2 family who definitely won’t be attending any reunions for the foreseeable future is Evans, whom MTV severed ties with following Eason’s admission that he killed their family dog.

“MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since. Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season,” the network told Us Weekly earlier this month.

The first of three parts of the Teen Mom 2 season reunion kicks off Monday, May 20 at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: MTV