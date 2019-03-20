‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer Reveals Daughter ‘Never Lost Her Spirit’ Following Hospitalization

Leah Messer is reassuring fans that her 6-year-old daughter Adalynn is doing “much better” after the Teen Mom 2 daughter was hospitalized last week for an infection.

“Addie never lost her spirit,” the MTV mom, 26, said on Instagram Live Tuesday. “She was still so funny. The doctor in the ER was like, ‘Man, she has such a personality to be six years old, and I was like, ‘Oh, you haven’t seen nothing yet.’ … She definitely proved me right by talking and laughing and goofing off in the ER.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

She joked, “Addie needs her own show. She is quite the entertainer.”

As for Addie’s recovery, Messer said the little girl still has “swollen lymph nodes” but that they hope to knock out the remaining infection with antibiotics in the next few weeks.

“Thankfully, the swelling is going down,” she said. “Now we’re just going to get more blood work. … It’s been crazy, but thankfully, she’s getting much better.”

Thursday, the reality personality revealed that her daughter had been hospitalized on social media, sharing a photo of Addie smiling in a hospital bed with the caption, “Even though she’s sick she was making everyone laugh in the ER. WHAT. A. DAY. Keep our girl in your prayers.”

Addie’s health struggles came soon after the reality personality split with boyfriend Jason Jordan for a second time after reuniting around the holidays last year.

At the time of their reported split, Messer wrote on Instagram, “Everything happens for a reason! #trusttheprocess. I only ever want what God wants for us! Thank you for all of the support, we love you! So thankful for this beautiful journey that we call life!”

She continued, “My thought of the day…Everyone comes into our lives for a reason, a season or a lifetime. I’m thankful for everyone I’ve journeyed with and continue to learn and grow. When we can live in the present with appreciation there’s no room for judgement. Some things are just not meant to be and that’s ok. — Leah “

The two are still together in the ongoing season of Teen Mom 2, during which Messer defended their 13-year age difference as necessary for a young mother of three.

“When you’re in my situation, because if I date someone my age, they don’t get my life,” she explained. “They don’t understand three kids, they don’t want any part of that, actually.”

“I think he’s definitely more mature than other guys that I’ve dated that are my age,” she also said at the time, adding that Jordan being a father already was part of the reason the two found themselves drawn to one another. “It’s just a different responsibility, it’s a different life than someone that’s single…he’s a good dad…he’s an all around good person.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Instagram/Leah Messer