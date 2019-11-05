‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer Criticized for Daughter’s Ariana Grande Costume

As Leah Messer‘s daughter Aleeah Grace was channeling “thank u, next” with her Ariana Grande Halloween costume, some of the Teen Mom 2 star’s followers were taking issue with her decision to allow her 9-year-old to get dolled up so much, even for a holiday. As the mother-of-three took to Instagram with a photo of Aleeah (nicknamed Gracie) as the “God Is a Woman” singer, twin sister Aliannah Hope as Beyoncé and little sis Adalynn Faith as a sassy witch, followers immediately zeroed in on how grown up Gracie looked.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ḻε@ℏ Ɖ@ẘƞ ♕✰ (@leahdawn92mtv) on Nov 2, 2019 at 4:28pm PDT

“Woah that girl looks soooo grown,” one wrote, as another commented, “Wow that’s a lot of makeup.”

Luckily for Messer, she had plenty of friends and fans who stood up to the naysayers, including when one follower wrote, “She needs to slack off on the makeup way too much for her age.”

“Girl ITS HALLOWEEN,” another user commented back. “I’m sure they dont wear it any other time… they’re 9 n under…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ḻε@ℏ Ɖ@ẘƞ ♕✰ (@leahdawn92mtv) on Nov 3, 2019 at 8:37am PST

Another commented, “Why is gracie wearing those high heels?” only to get shut down by a fan clapping back, “Cuz its HALLOWEEN!! AND IT’S PART OF HER COSTUME/CHARACTER… GEEZ!”

Messer has more important things on her mind than a Halloween costume, trying to figure out if her feelings for ex-husband Jeremy Calvert were worth giving their relationship another go.

“I was thinking if he came out here we would go by ourselves for a while. Any time we’re around each other, we’re around the kids. I don’t want them to pick up on anything that I’m not certain about yet,” Messer said in an episode of Teen Mom 2 last month. “We’ve been back and forth lately, and I don’t know where we stand. I want to see if the spark is still there.”

“All my kids want me to be with Jeremy, but I don’t want to rush into anything,” she previously told sister Victoria of their relationship. “Addie is 6, and she’s not a baby. I don’t want to confuse her. I don’t want the fantasy of her wanting us to get back together to affect her — I want her to see us in a good place.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

