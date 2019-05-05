‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn Lowry’s Ex Chris Lopez Speaks out About ‘Deadbeat’ Claims, Posts Rare Photo With Son

Kailyn Lowry’s ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez is hitting back at MTV over the way he’s been portrayed on Teen Mom 2. The reality star’s former beau took to Instagram on Sunday to share a rare photo of himself with his son, , to prove that he’s not the “deadbeat dad” he’s been made out to be.

The photo showed Lopez sitting on a couch with 1-year-old Lux in his arms. The pair both had their heads rested on the couch arm. In the caption, Lopez took a shot at everyone that accused him of being a “deadbeat.”

“‘The deadbeat’ they don’t know the journey,” Lopez wrote.

This is the second photo Lopez recently posted of Lux in recent weeks. The father-of-one posted a picture of his son on Easter. In the photo, the boy appeared to be standing outside a house holding a colored egg in his hand. Lopez wasn’t in the photo with his son, however. Prior to that post, his Instagram was free of any photos of the child.

Lopez and Lowry have had a contentious relationship for some time. The reality star spoke openly about the ups and downs in their relationship on season 8 of Teen Mom 2. During one particular episode, Lowry complained to co-star Leah Messer about her former beau. She revealed during a trip to Hawaii with Messer that Lopez texted her “asking where his son is.” She added that prior to that, he “never asked me one time how his son is doing” and had only visited once in several months.

“But legit, in seven months, this might be only the second time he’s asked how his son is or where his son is,” she said during the episode of Teen Mom 2, according to In Touch Weekly. “Oh, he posted a picture of him and the baby in my bed, that was when the baby was a month old and he just posted it the other day. Like, please don’t be an Instagram dad, because that’s what you are.”

It appeared in later episodes of the show that they mended their relationship, but Lowry told PEOPLE in March their relationship was “horrible.” She said she refused to wait any longer for Lopez to change or step up for her and their son.

“Things with [Chris] are horrible. I don’t have any expectations whatsoever,” Lowry said. “I literally don’t even know what to think at this point. I can’t change his mind. I’ve walked in my truth.”

Lowry told the magazine she “ruined other relationships” for Lopez, and “it didn’t work out.” She alluded to the fact that Lopez wouldn’t admit his wrongs, and said she was done.

“I’ve stuck around long enough,” Lowry said.