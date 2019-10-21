‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Won’t Have Baby No. 4 Without a ‘Ring’ From Her Partner

Kailyn Lowry isn’t even thinking about a fourth child until her partner puts a ring on it! The Teen Mom 2 star made it clear where her priorities lie after one of her followers tweeted at her Sunday they had a dream the mother-of-three was “pregnant with another boy.” Quipping back quickly, Lowry wrote, “It’s a girl. Just kidding.”

More seriously, however, the MTV personality said there would be “no more babies” until she had “a ring on [her] finger.”

Lowry was previously married to ex Javi Marroquin, with whom she shares 5-year-old son Lincoln, from 2012 to 2015, and had a serious longterm relationship with Jo Rivera, the father of 9-year-old son Isaac, prior to that. Most recently, the Hustle and Heart author was involved on and off with Chris Lopez, with whom she shares 2-year-old son Lux.

Despite the complex history with men, Lowry seems to be focused particularly on marriage as of late, tweeting last month that she was “ready to be a wife & be w [her] best friend forever.”

Talking to Coffee Convos co-host Lindsie Chrisley about the issue in a recent episode, Lowry admitted of a possible second marriage, “I’d given it a lot of thought over the last, probably several weeks. Like, if I was to get, like, married again, I don’t know that I would go legal with it. I think I would do like a commitment ceremony.”

While building her own family is definitely on hold, Lowry added she would be on board to be a gestational surrogate for someone else.

“I’ve definitely said that I would do it in the past,” she confessed. “That’s definitely something that I’ve said. But again, it’s like where do you even start? How do you know if it’s the right decision? Like how do I know? How do you know when you’re done having your own children if the option is still there? I think I could be a surrogate. I want to complete my own family first, but I definitely would do it.”

Photo credit: Nicholas Hunt / Staff, Getty