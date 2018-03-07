Kailyn Lowry Claps Back at Troll Telling Her to Stop Having Kids

Kailyn Lowry proved yet again that she won’t let her haters slip by unscathed.

The Teen Mom 2 cast member posted a throwback photo of her youngest son Lux on Instagram Tuesday to remind fans he reached seven months old, adding that “time is flying.”

The 25-year-old mom of three also added a photo of herself and boys, Isaac, Lincoln and Lux, to tell followers she missed them while away on a girls trip to Hawaii.

While most fans gushed over the sweet photos, one follower slammed the reality TV personality, telling her to stop having kids — especially with different fathers — and claiming she lies about the involvement of her third baby daddy, Chris Lopez.

“[Please] don’t have anymore kids!” the critical follower wrote, and Lowry baited her by replying, “Why?”

“You know why,” the mean-spirited fan wrote. “Look how you act on tv. Your attitude is disgusting, and if you’re going to lie about Chris not being there for his kid out of anger then you’re not doing nothing but hurting your kid. That’s why!”

Lowry clapped back at the follower and offered a bit of advice for the future.

“You know absolutely nothing about my life. Kindly focus on your own child and sit the f— down. Find the unfollow button and have a nice day,” the MTV reality personality wrote.

In a now-deleted comment, the same follower also blasted Lowry for the number of men she has slept with, citing that her three boys each have different fathers and last names.

Lowry chose to respond to that harsh comment, too, writing “Oh wow, I wasn’t aware. Thanks for point that out! Must’ve set a new world record! Seee yaaaa.”

While the Teen Mom 2 personality has been partying away on her vacation sans kids, she has also set aside serious time to put her haters in their place.

Lowry joined fellow castmate Leah Messer, who is also a mom of three, on the Hawaiian getaway, and one follower criticized the women for “never [being] with their kids.”

The comment didn’t sit well with Lowry, who wrote that the accusation “pissed me off” before telling the online hater to “sit the f— down.”

Despite the haters, most fans consider Lowry to be an attentive single mom of three who “deserves” a little R&R with her girlfriends. The mom shares sons Isaac, 8, with ex Jo Rivera, Lincoln, 4, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, and Lux, seven months, with ex Lopez.