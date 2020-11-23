'Teen Mom 2': Kailyn Lowry Is Selling Her Home Just One Year After Buying It

✖

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is reportedly selling her Delaware mansion, just one month after moving in. The mother of four listed the home for $890,000 on Nov. 19, according to The Sun. The home has five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and sits on two acres of land. Back in April, Lowry shared photos of the updates she made to the house, including adding a chandelier to her dining room.

The Delaware mansion also includes a three-car garage. The custom kitchen has stainless steel double wall ovens, wood cabinets with silver furnishings, and an island. There are hard-wood floors throughout and one room that Lowry turned into an office. Lowry's photos of the office showed her Pothead hair company logo on the wall, along with the equipment she uses to record her Coffee Convos podcast. In September 2019, Lowry shared a look at the white vintage furniture she got for a guest room.

The home also has a walk-in closet, which Lowry shared photos of in October 2019. "When I moved into my new house I wanted to make sure I was starting fresh, not just with a new house but with clutter, donating, parting ways with things I don’t vibe with anymore, and being ORGANIZED," Lowry wrote at the time. She credited NEAT Method Philadelphia with helping her organize the closet.

Although Lowry clearly loved the home, she told fans before the coronavirus pandemic that she was considering moving already. "Are you done working on your new house? And does it feel like home?" one fan asked her in a February Instagram Q&A session, reports InTouch Weekly. "No, I’m looking for a new home. This one doesn’t feel like home and too many people know where to find me," she replied.

At the time, Lowry was still pregnant with her fourth son, Creed, whom she shares with ex Chris Lopez. Creed was born in early August. Lowry is also mom to Isaac Rivera, 10, whose father is Joe Rivera, and Lincoln, 6, whose father is Javi Marroquin. Lopez and Lowry are also parents to Lux, 2.

In a recent episode of Coffee Convos, Lowry revealed she is not spending the holidays with her children. "We’re not doing anything. Like, I’m just not gonna have them, so they don’t have to get each other stuff," Lowry explained. "I might ask them do they want to get each other anything for Christmas, and if they say yes, then I would just obviously facilitate that." She said they will be spending Christmas with their fathers until the end of Christmas Day. "I feel like maybe by then it would be over, but also, I don’t know," she added. "It might be kind of nice to give each other something, so maybe we’ll see."