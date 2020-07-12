'Teen Mom 2': Kailyn Lowry Reveals Her Pregnancy Is High-Risk

✖

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry just revealed a major update about her pregnancy. During an episode of her Coffee Convos podcast with Lindsie Chrisley, Lowry revealed that her weight has factored into her pregnancy this time around, as Us Weekly noted. According to the reality star, her pregnancy is deemed "high-risk" because of her weight. This news comes several months after the star originally announced that she was pregnant with her fourth son.

“I am at the heaviest weight I’ve ever been — before I got pregnant and then obviously now while I’m pregnant,” Lowry explained on her podcast on Thursday's episode. Luckily, even though this pregnancy is a little different for her, she assured fans that she hasn't had any major complications. “So that’s been a little hard, but also I haven’t had any real complications. Like, I just haven’t. My glucose is good. All my stuff is good. So I went into the doctor today and I saw a new doctor.”

Even though she said that she has not experienced any "real complications," her doctor did warn her about her blood levels ahead of giving birth, as they cautioned that one loses more blood with every pregnancy. Although, Lowry noted that she has never heard this warning before, despite previously giving birth to three children. She said, “I know that I’m anemic and I’ve known that I’m anemic for years, but he was telling me how he wanted to make sure I was taking my iron and I said, ‘Yeah,’ and he told me that with every pregnancy you lose more blood, which is new to me. Why is this the first time that I’m hearing this with baby No. four at over 37 weeks?” Lowry was originally planning to have a home birth. But, due to all of this information that she received from her doctors, she might have to change up her birthing plan.

“This is now the third doctor that’s giving me a different reason for why I should be induced instead of home birth,” she explained. “And then on top of it said, ‘Because you’re anemic, because you lose more blood with every baby, we wouldn’t want to see you get a blood transfusion.’” Lowry noted that she is going to seek out a second opinion regarding all of this. She also stressed that despite the fact that her pregnancy has been deemed "high-risk," that "everything seems to be fine."