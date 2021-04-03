'Teen Mom 2': Kailyn Lowry Responds to Pregnancy Inquiries

✖

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry left the floor open for questions from her Instagram followers Friday and responded to one fan who asked if she was pregnant. The 29-year-old MTV star said she is not pregnant, but she does have a plan for her embryos. Lowry has four sons, Isaac, 11; Lincoln, 7; Lux, 3; and Creed, 8 months.

One fan simply asked if she was pregnant. "Absolutely not," Lowry wrote. "But I am going through the egg retrieval process [and] freezing my eggs." She included a photo of herself at a doctor's office on March 24, with an ultrasound on the monitor behind her.

(Photo: Kailyn Lowry/@kailynlowry)

Lowry did joke about trying to have a fifth child in the past, just to fulfill her dream of having a daughter. In February 2020, after she learned Creed was a boy before he was born, one fan asked, "[Lowry] was really hoping this one would be a girl, looks like a baby #5 may have to happen as well??" Lowry jokingly replied, "Lmaooo starting 5 basketball team coming right up."

More recently though, Lowry has cooled off on the idea of trying for a fifth child. "I’m never trying for a girl, and I’m not going to say that I’m going to have another child because I truly don’t know," Lowry said in a November 2020 episode of her podcast, Coffee Convos reports The Sun. "It's not on my radar anytime soon. I know, I always say this, every time I’m trying to get my life on track and I end up pregnant again. I know this." In that same podcast episode, Lowry said she would not date a man who has children from previous relationships.

During a more recent episode of Coffee Convos, Lowry explained to her co-host Lindsie Chrisley why she was freezing her eggs. She said she did not want to completely take having a fifth child off the table in case she decides to have another baby in the future. Lowry was also recently diagnosed with PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome), which influenced her decision. "I don't know how that's going to affect me in the future and wanting to have kids if I want to," she said.

Lowry shares her four sons with three different fathers. Isaac's dad is her ex Jo Rivera, while Lowry shares Lincoln with ex-husband Javi Marroquin. Lux and Creed's father is ex Chris Lopez. During her Instagram Q&A session Friday, Lowry said she had no interest in getting married at the moment. "I get this question all the time," she wrote. "It really depends on the day you ask. Today, probably not. Next week, I'll be pinning wedding dresses."

In another Instagram Story post, Lowry responded to a fan who asked what her goal was for 2021. It did not involve growing her family. "Budget was my word for 2021 [and] secondly, I would like to get my PCOS symptoms under control by adjusting what goes into my body [and] learning what workouts will work for me in order to get the weight off," she wrote.