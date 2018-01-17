Reality

‘Teen Mom 2′ Star Kailyn Lowry Reacts to Javi Marroquin and Briana DeJesus’ Breakup

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry broke her silence about her ex-boyfriend’s, Javi Marroquin, relationship status change.

“It’s none of my business, so my mouth is closed. I wish Javi the best, as always,” the 25-year-old mother of three, who shares 4-year-old son Lincoln with Marroquin, told Us Weekly.

Marroquin and Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus announced their relationship in October, after hinting at it repeatedly on social media.

DeJesus confirmed the breakup with an Instagram post Tuesday.

Marroquin spoke to Radar Online on Tuesday, confirming the breakup. “I’m hurting a little right now. I’m upset about it,” Marroquin said. “I’m just going to lay low for a little.”

According to PEOPLE, DeJesus has two daughters: 6-year-old daughter Nova with ex-boyfriend Devoin Austin, and 6-month-old daughter Stella with ex-boyfriend Luis Hernandez.

Aside from sharing 4-year old Lincoln with Lowry, Marroquin also has a close relationship with his former-stepson, Isaac, from Lowry’s previous relationship with Jo Rivera.

