‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn Lowry Slams Ex Javi Marroquin, Denies Reunion: ‘He Moves Too Funny for Me’

Teen Mom 2 cast member Kailyn Lowry is making it clear that she and ex-husband Javi Marroquin are not rekindling their romance, and may not even be on good terms as co-parents.

Earlier this month, Marroquin hinted to Radar that reconciliation could be in his future with Lowry. The two split in December 2016, and share 4-year-old son Lincoln together. Lowry also has two other sons with different men.

“We have our own private discussions just me and her,” Marroquin said of possibly getting back together. “But a lot happened between us in the past. On my behalf, I’ve moved on from all of that. I’m in a lot better place than I was when all of that was happening. We have the weirdest relationship in the world. We can’t even explain it to anybody because it’s me, Kail and the boys.”

But Saturday, Lowry shut the hopes of those hoping the two would get back together on Twitter.

“Javi and I are not getting back together so whatever you’re reading is all bullsh—,” the MTV cast member tweeted, later explaining to a fan, “He moves too funny for me.”

Javi and i are not getting back together so whatever you’re reading is all bullshit — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) March 11, 2018

Nope, he moves too funny for me. — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) March 11, 2018

When a fan wrote, “This broke my heart,” Lowry replied, “He did it. Not me.”

He did it. Not me — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) March 11, 2018

A few hours later, she later cryptically asked on Twitter, “How can you get back with someone who didn’t have your back when y’all were together?” She added, “If you have a child [with] someone [I don’t care] how bad it gets you don’t let someone go after the other parent.”

How can you get back with someone who didn’t have your back when y’all were together? — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) March 11, 2018

If you have a child w someone idc how bad it gets you don’t let someone go after the other parent. — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) March 11, 2018

The couple has had an up and down relationship, working to co-parent their son when splitting after three years of marriage. The two had previously planned to complete a book series about their relationship, He Said, She Said, but cancelled their plans when Marroquin started dating Teen Mom 2 cast member Briana DeJesus in October.

The two split in January, which seemed to improve the exes’ relationship, but something has clearly happened that has taken Lowry from inviting her ex onto her podcast, Coffee and Convos, to slamming him on Twitter.

Marroquin didn’t respond to Lowry’s comments on Saturday, instead sharing a photo with Lincoln at a comic convention, saying, “Awesome weekend. It’s morphing time!”

