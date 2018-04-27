‘Teen Mom 2’ Cast Member Kailyn Lowry Debuts New Purple Hair Color

Kailyn Lowry made a radical change to her hair.

The Teen Mom 2 personality took to Instagram on Thursday to debut her new purple locks with a slideshow of two photos. The first one shows Lowry looking away from the camera while sporting a gray Nike sweatshirt.

“I’m obsessed,” Lowry wrote on her Instagram post, adding a heart-shaped eyes emoji and a black heart.

The second gives a look at the back of her new purple locks for a full view at her new style, which fans were praising on the comments section.

“Omg Kail this hairstyle looks absolutely amazing,” one user wrote.

“Love it! Beautiful color on you,” another commented.

“Ohhh my do I love this. Wish I could pull this off and had the time and money to keep up with getting my hair done.” another user wrote.

She shared the image to her Twitter as well, along with video of her at-home salon makeover.

Lavender & a top knot by TK pic.twitter.com/YzYu5dAeFM — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) April 20, 2018

Fans were not so generous with the reality star earlier this month after she posted a revealing Instagram photo while on vacation in Jamaica.

Lowry received plenty of critiques on her body, both positive and negative.

“Girl you look amazing three kids later and you still fine as hell rock it,” one person wrote, complimenting her.

“Gorgeous,” another person wrote. “And the fact that you can take these and post them for the world to see.”

“Y’all so quick to shame a woman if she’s put on a few ounces, them when she posts a pic that fire your still hatin. Get a life she looks ammmazing,” a third added.

Others attacked Lowry, calling her a hypocrite for telling people to “love the skin you’re in” when she has had plastic surgery.

“I have no issue with whatever pics somebody wants to post. But the irony in the hashtag ‘#lovetheskinyourein’ is hilarious,” one person wrote. “If that were the case, why get plastic surgery?

Lowry had plastic surgery in January 2016, getting a Brazilian butt lift, tummy tuck and neck liposuction. In an October 2017 interview with Radar Online, Lowry said Botox was a “horrible fail for me” and vowed never to do it again.

In January, Lowry went to Miami for liposuction and a boob job, but decided against it.

“I won’t lie to y’all, I came to Miami for lipo & a boob job. But hours before my surgery, I decided I don’t want to go through with it,” she told her followers on Jan. 23.

Lowry also said she thinks she is “the most hated mom” on Teen Mom 2 and the most bullied.

“I think some of it has to do with being outspoken,” Lowry told Us Weekly. “Some of it has to do with being misunderstood and a lot of it is the judgment of the fact that all my children have different fathers. People comment on my weight and body and my kids’ fathers the most.”

All three of Lowry’s children have different fathers. Isaac’s father is her ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, while Lincoln’s father is ex-husband Javi Marroquin. Lux’s father is her estranged friend Chris Lopez.