‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn Lowry and Leah Messer Discuss Their ‘Intense’ Bond in Reunion Exclusive Clip

Leah Messer and Kailyn Lowry have been together through some serious highs and lows as young mothers, but being under scrutiny in the public eye is what has really drawn them together. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of part of the Teen Mom 2 reunion special, airing Tuesday, the two besties take to the stage to discuss their joint family vacations and what led to them developing such an “intense” bond.

Lowry was right by her co-star’s side as she learned that sister Victoria had gotten pregnant from a drunken hookup with a man on their Costa Rican vacation, but admitted she wasn’t surprised to learn what had happened.

“The one morning, [Victoria] comes into the room like, ‘Guys, I need help,’ and she had hickies all over her neck,” Lowry recalls of their vacation drama. “And my friend was covering them up with makeup.”

Despite having “tried to tell her” about using protection when having sex, Victoria ended up pregnant anyways, which both Messer and Lowry have tried to be supportive of since her decision to keep the baby.

Messer and Lowry had another, less shocking, surprise during their joint trip to Hawaii this year, when the father of Lowry’s youngest son, Chris Lopez, showed up on the family vacation.

It was Messer’s first time meeting the elusive Lopez, but after he took all five of the kids to the beach multiple times by himself, the reality personality was totally on board with him.

When asked by Dr. Drew Pinsky to unpack how being apart of the same “intense experience” of appearing on reality television and giving birth as a teen has made them such close friends, Lowry explains there was so much bonding them together beyond their experience as moms.

“I think that helps because we not only became young moms together, but we are sharing this unique experience that a lot of people can’t really relate to, and it comes with a lot of ups and downs,” Lowry theorizes. “So I think it intensifies the bond that we already share as young moms.”

