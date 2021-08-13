'Teen Mom 2' Stars Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin Spark Reunion Rumors After Fans Spot Clues

✖

Romance is blossoming anew between Kailyn Lowry and her ex-husband Javi Marroquin, at least according to online speculation. Although it has been five years since the couple divorced after four years of marriage, some fans of the Teen Mom 2 star seem to believe romance is again in the air for the former couple after noticing a potential clue in one of Lowry's recent social media posts.

The rumor mill began churning in full force this week after Lowry, who shares 7-year-old son Lincoln with Marroquin, took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of the screen in her car showing what song she was listening to. In the post, which she captioned, "This just came on my shuffle" alongside a laughing emoji, the song "Down On Me" by Jeremih featuring 50 Cent appeared on the screen. While that song alone didn't necessarily ring any alarm bells, another portion of the screen did: in the top left corner, it indicated the song was being played via Marroquin’s phone. Lowry's Instagram Story was reposted by the @teenmomshaderoom Instagram account, who said they were "sure" including the hint at Marroquin's phone was "on purpose."

The incident marked just the latest clue in the growing pile of evidence Teen Mom fans have gathered in a case supporting Lowry and Marroquin's alleged rekindled romance. Back on July 29, another piece of evidence was submitted when Lowry shared a photo to her Story showing Marroquin wrapping his arms around her. The photo had been submitted by a fan that said they "Love to see you and Javi getting along," with Lowry responding when resharing the image, "Same! Hopefully, it stays this way." At around the same time, Lowry said she would consider taking a "family vacation" with Marroquin now that their relationship is "going good."

Adding more fuel to the fire, the couple is also business partners. In a July 19 Instagram Live, the former couple shared that they would be collaborating with their son's trainer, Steve Gonzalez, to open a kids' sports camp. In July, Lowry also opened up about how Marroquin helped her when her youngest son, Creed, was rushed to the hospital after suffering an injury while vacationing in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. She said Marroquin helped translate her discussions with the medical professionals at the hospital.

Lowry and Marroquin were married from 2012 to 2016. They share their 7-year-old son Lincoln. Lowry is also mom to son Isaac, 11, with ex Jo Rivera and sons Lux, 3, and Creed, 1, with ex Chris Lopez. Marroquin, meanwhile, shares son Eli with ex-fiancee Lauren Comeau.