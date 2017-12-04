Kailyn Lowry Hints at Possibility of a Fourth Baby

Reality

Is Kailyn Lowry trying for baby number four?

The Teen Mom 2 cast member posted a telling conversation between her and her friend Monday that has fans thinking she’s already planning for her next kid.

“Any word about a 4th baby dad?” her friend asks her.

“Yes!!!!” Lowry replies. “She said when i have another baby it’ll be a girl.”

“Who the dad lmao,” her friend jokes.

“Lmaoooo,” Lowry responds. “Maybe I’ll go to the [sperm bank] b—.”

Lowry is already mom to Isaac, 7, Lincoln, 4, and Lux, 4 months, all of whom have different fathers.

The 25-year-old is currently dating Dominique Potter, opening up about the new relationship on her podcast, Coffee & Convos with Kail Lowry and Lindsie Chrisley.

“We were friends for a year, until it just kind of like turned into it [a relationship],” Lowry said. “It’s not like she was trying to wine and dine me to ask me to be her girlfriend.”

She admitted that being a mother of three can make dating difficult and that her dating arrangements right now are definitely more casual.

“We go out to eat, but it’s kind of hard cause I have kids, I have a baby,” Lowry said. “I have never gotten a babysitter and gone on a date.”

Although Lowry’s recent conversation about possibly having another kid may have been largely in jest, fans jumped in immediately to tell her to cool her jets.

