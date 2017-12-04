Kailyn Lowry Hints at Possibility of a Fourth Baby

Is Kailyn Lowry trying for baby number four?

The Teen Mom 2 cast member posted a telling conversation between her and her friend Monday that has fans thinking she’s already planning for her next kid.

“Any word about a 4th baby dad?” her friend asks her.

“Yes!!!!” Lowry replies. “She said when i have another baby it’ll be a girl.”

“Who the dad lmao,” her friend jokes.

“Lmaoooo,” Lowry responds. “Maybe I’ll go to the [sperm bank] b—.”

Lowry is already mom to Isaac, 7, Lincoln, 4, and Lux, 4 months, all of whom have different fathers.

The 25-year-old is currently dating Dominique Potter, opening up about the new relationship on her podcast, Coffee & Convos with Kail Lowry and Lindsie Chrisley.

“We were friends for a year, until it just kind of like turned into it [a relationship],” Lowry said. “It’s not like she was trying to wine and dine me to ask me to be her girlfriend.”

She admitted that being a mother of three can make dating difficult and that her dating arrangements right now are definitely more casual.

“We go out to eat, but it’s kind of hard cause I have kids, I have a baby,” Lowry said. “I have never gotten a babysitter and gone on a date.”

Although Lowry’s recent conversation about possibly having another kid may have been largely in jest, fans jumped in immediately to tell her to cool her jets.

You should maybe consider the PILL.. these babies are not jokes — Vanessa Salazar (@Vanessa39957764) December 4, 2017

only trash would joke about that 🤷🏽‍♀️ — MRSB3B0 (@MRSB3B0) December 4, 2017