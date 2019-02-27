‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn Lowry’s Ex Jo Rivera Demands Massive Child Support Increase

In a bump in the road that seemingly came out of nowhere, Kailyn Lowry‘s ex Jo Rivera asked the Teen Mom 2 star for more than $1,000 a month in child support from Lowry.

During Monday’s episode of Teen Mom 2, Lowry was surprised to hear from her lawyer that Rivera wanted more in child support, as she thought they had been getting along and coparenting well together now that they are sharing custody of their son Isaac.

But Rivera wanted an adjustment to his financial help, which did not go over well with Lowry.

Rivera told his wife, Vee Torre, that he and Lowry agreed she would drop the child support he’d been paying when their custody of Isaac went 50/50. But when she never did, he decided to fight back.

“I feel like for the past eight years she’s had her hand around my throat pushing me under the f—king water and just holding me there,” Rivera said. “I’m entitled to something for this past year of me paying, and I’m entitled to the help. I feel like I do need some help.”

After Lowry met with her lawyer, she learned that the maximum amount of child support Rivera could get from her would be $2,300 a month, although she’d have to prove the expenses that she incurs for Isaac. She also learned that she and Rivera will have to go to mediation.

The news came out of the blue for Lowry, who had touted their healthy relationship in September when he married new wife Torres. Lowry even shared photos from the wedding.

Lowry and Rivera appeared on 16 and Pregnant as high school sweethearts and split soon after Isaac was born in 2010. Lowry told MTV News about their close friendship after reconnecting in 2016 whens he and ex-husband Javi Marroquin divorced.

“Jo and I hated each others’ guts … we were not good friends [and] we barely coparented,” she told MTV News in 2017. “Now we’re best friends — I can tell him anything. I can call him, and we can switch weekends easily or if I need him to grab Isaac from school. We are so good now.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.