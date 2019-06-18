‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn Lowry’s Ex Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau Are Engaged

Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau are officially engaged! After welcoming son Eli in November, the Teen Mom 2 dad decided pop the question to his live-in girlfriend over Memorial Day weekend.

Marroquin, who was previously married to Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry, opened up about the proposal to The Hollywood Gossip Tuesday, revealing his big ask was “actually not really planned.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Initially we had our family pictures done and I was going to have a boat in the background saying will you marry me in one of the pictures but it was too hard to get a boat,” he said of his first instinct. “So I was like alright whatever I’ll just do it another time.”

It was during a holiday trip to Maine that inspiration struck again.

“So we went on through the weekend and literally the day before we went to this lake in Maine where she’s from. We went there when we first met and so last year we went there as well right before I left,” he continued. “So this year — there’s a cafe spot on the corner — and she’s like, ‘Let’s go get some smoothies and then we’ll walk to the lake and then you can leave.’ So I was like perfect idea.”

“It just felt right,” the father of two then decided. “I texted her cousin and I said hey can you go this spot and put a bunch of flowers and candles and have everything ready for me? We’re going to walk there and when we get to our spot I’ll ask her to marry me.”

Getting everything together was “all last minute,” Marroquin confessed, especially when 5-year-old son Lincoln, whom he shares with Lowry, almost spilled the beans after spotting Comeau’s sister setting up.

“I was like Oh God, no, Lincoln,” the groom-to-be revealed. “I tried to play it off saying, ‘No, that wasn’t her.’ Then we walked toward where Lincoln was and Lauren recognized her cousin’s boyfriend’s car. She said that was her car and I said, ‘No, I don’t think so.’”

Getting to a table where flowers and candles were set up, Marroquin added, “I just kind of started opening up to her, telling her how much she means to me and that I’m looking forward to a future with her and to do things together.”

“And then I brought Lincoln over to me and I said would you like it if Lauren was your step-mom one day?” he recalled. “And it was funny, he was like, ‘Just a little bit.’”

With Comeau laughing, Marroquin took out the ring from Eli’s stroller and got down on one knee.

“She started crying and then her cousin was taking pictures and popped out,” Marroquin shared. “It was just us and I think that’s how Lauren wanted it — me, Eli, Lincoln, and her.”

Fans of Teen Mom 2 won’t get to see the moment go down, Marroquin revealed, as “filming our relationship on camera has been stressful enough and Lauren wanted this to be private.”

As for Lowry, Marroquin confessed he hadn’t told her about the engagement.

“I don’t know if Lincoln is going to spill the beans,” he revealed. “But there’s no need to tell Kail. Me and Lauren have our own relationship, so there’s no need to.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Lauren Comeau