‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn Lowry’s Ex Chris Lopez to ‘Clear up Rumors’ About Relationship With Pregnant MTV Star

Chris Lopez is promising to “clear up rumors” about his relationship with Kailyn Lowry as the Teen Mom 2 star prepares to have their second child together. While Lowry and Lopez have been sparring on social media as of late, with the MTV personality even obtaining a restraining order against the father of 2-year-old son Lux, Lopez says he will be telling his side of the story in a new documentary.

“Man, y’all getting the other side, y’all getting the part that y’all want,” he says in a trailer for the new doc. “I got tired of hearing about me not being on TV, I got tired about being on social media and all this other stuff, so now I’m letting y’all in on my world a little bit. I’ll speak on, you know, my failures, you know, my disappointments, trials, tribulations, things that’s been said about me.”

Lopez continues that he will “clear up rumors” as fans follow him through his journey to “fight,” in which he says fans will “get it all.”

Lopez’s followers expressed interest in the upcoming documentary, with one writing, “Excited to [see] what ur future brings. Knew u were better then the rest when u refused to get caught up in Teen Mom drama. Stay away from toxic [Kailyn]. Good luck on ur journey.”

Another added, “Looking forward to hearing the other side. Keep your head up.”

Lowry has previously slammed Lopez as an absent father, telling Us Weekly after announcing in February the two were expecting another child together that they no longer speak.

“I know that the situation is not ideal, however, the absolutely untrue and defamatory statements people are making about me because of this are out of hand,” Lowry said of the criticism she’s been getting over her pregnancy. “At the end of the day, I have three children that are happy, healthy and wonderful kids. I know I’m prepared to raise another baby on my own and we are all so excited to welcome him into our family.”

The reality personality also claimed Lopez “has admitted to intentionally getting me pregnant,” adding, “The circumstances surrounding conception are not up for discussion.”

As for the protective order Lowry obtained against Lopez, claiming he was violent with her, she told the outlet she would be remaining silent.

“Legally, I’m not able to go into detail,” she said. “Domestic violence and narcissism are very real subjects, and when I’m in the place to be able to offer advice, I will.”

Photo credit: MTV