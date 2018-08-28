‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Disses Jenelle Evans as ‘Not Actually Interesting’

Teen Mom 2 co-stars Kailyn Lowry and Jenelle Evans continue to snipe at one another on Twitter following a vicious fight that popped off online last week.

After Evans subtweeted Lowry over her relationship with ex-husband Javi Marroquin on Thursday, the MTV reality star clapped back with a haymaker of a tweet, criticizing Evans for her “5 engagements, multiple abortions, 20+ mugshots” and drug use.

While Evans responded at the time that she had changed, but Lowry remains “raunchy,” she came back to the fraught relationship with her co-star on Monday, tweeting, “Soooo it’s ok to constantly talk about me on their podcast tho? Don’t you have any other topics than me?! #Flattered.”

Soooo it’s ok to constantly talk about me on their podcast tho? Don’t you have any other topics than me?! 😂🤷🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️ #Flattered — Jenelle Eason (@PBandJenelley_1) August 27, 2018

When a Twitter follower responded with the assumption she was listening to Lowry’s Coffee Convos podcast with Lindsie Chrisley, Evans wrote back, “Nah, articles are always written talking s— about me. Don’t blame her tho… she’s just always trying to remain relevant.”

Nah, articles are always written talking shit about me. Don’t blame her tho… she’s just always trying to remain relevant. 🙄 //t.co/LAV6xm1nQU — Jenelle Eason (@PBandJenelley_1) August 27, 2018

Lowry was soon alerted that the Twitter feud was back on, as Evans blocked her on the social media platform long ago, and responded with a diss of her own. “Jenelle, unblock me and say it to me @PBandJenelley_1 we only talk about the crazy s— you do that makes headlines,” she wrote. “You’re not actually interesting.”

Jenelle, unblock me and say it to me @PBandJenelley_1 😂 we only talk about the crazy shit you do that makes headlines. You’re not actually interesting ☠️ — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) August 27, 2018

She continued, slamming Evans for her controversial “In My Feelings” viral challenge she posted on Instagram over the weekend. “Maybe on the way home tomorrow I can pull over on the side of the road with my kids and dance in the road. Idk, but maybe,” she wrote.

Maybe on the way home tomorrow I can pull over on the side of the road with my kids and dance in the road. Idk, but maybe. — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) August 27, 2018

Tuesday, Evans responded to a follower about the whole situation, denying she had listened to an episode of Lowry and Chrisley’s podcast on which she was a topic of discussion more than once. “Nah, if you must know.. the article I read went into deep detail on me and kails friendship, how it went sour, then she spoke about one of my scenes,” she wrote. “I have better things to do than listen to anyone’s podcasts, lol. It’s not my thing.”

Nah, if you must know.. the article I read went into deep detail on me and kails friendship, how it went sour, then she spoke about one of my scenes. I have better things to do than listen to anyone’s podcasts, lol. It’s not my thing. 🤷🏻‍♀️ //t.co/vh6kyKWz31 — Jenelle Eason (@PBandJenelley_1) August 28, 2018

In response, Lowry tweeted out just three words, “F— off, Jenelle,” with a link to an article about their feud.

Will these two ever work things out? It seems unlikely at this point.

