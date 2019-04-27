‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Goes After David Eason After He Calls Her ‘Overweight’ in New Photo

David Eason may no longer appear on Teen Mom 2, but he’s still creating controversy with the cast.

The embattled former reality star, who’s married to Jenelle Evans, is currently locked in a nasty online feud with Kailyn Lowry, who fired back at him after he called her “overweight” in response to bikini photos initially posted by Hollywood Life.

Lowry reacted to Eason’s nasty comment on Twitter, delivering a scorching burn about Evans’ husband’s personality. The Teen Mom 2 star noted in her Twitter comment that she can lose weight if she wants — or needs — to, but Eason “can’t change” the kind of person he is.

I can change my body. He can’t change who he is ✌🏼💃🏼 https://t.co/E9TjAQKssz — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) April 24, 2019

“I can change my body. He can’t change who he is,” the 27-year-old mom-of-three said, according to Hollywood Life. “If you expect me to do what you would do, you’re gonna end up disappointed.”

Eason’s comments were initially made on Instagram Stories, according to the outlet. He responded to a story Hollywood Life shared about a look Lowry sported during a recent trip to the beach, which it touted as “stunning.” Eason suggested the tabloid promote “a healthy lifestyle” instead. He added that, in his opinion, people who are overweight cannot be “stunning.”

“I’m sorry but there is nothing stunning about being overweight,” Eason shared, unprompted. “How about promoting a healthy lifestyle instead of making it seem okay to be.”

Tensions between Lowry, Eason, and Evans have been high since the most recent season of Teen Mom 2 was filmed. During an episode of the show, which aired on MTV on April 15, things between Lowry and Evans got especially heated after Jenelle and mom Barbra Evans joked about wanting to “kill Kail” on Instagram Live, Too Fab reported. Jenelle accused Lowry of being “envious” of her and her family, and called her “stupid.”

The threat, said in jest or not, led Lowry to consider leaving the show. As reported by Too Fab, she sat down with a producer after Barbra apologized on the Instagram Live feed, and said she wasn’t interested in “an apology” and wanted to distance herself from them.

“I’m not losing sleep over it, but at the same time, I don’t want to be part of a franchise that allows that type of behavior,” she said in the episode. “I’m not getting on Instagram Live talking about killing anyone. Anytime I talk about them, it’s in response to something else. At some point you have to choose to disassociate with people and I don’t want to associate with them or the DeJesuses, I just don’t.”